The Rams open as 1.5-point favorites over the Packers after bye

The Los Angeles Rams will leave sunny California and take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field following the upcoming bye. Despite being on the road, DraftKings Sportsbook has LA opening as 1.5-point favorites over one of the NFC’s best teams this season.

The Rams will be looking for revenge against the team that knocked them out of the divisional game last year.

Green Bay is coming off an impressive 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks that showcased a dominating defense. Russell Wilson was held to just 161 yards passing and was forced into two interceptions. Seattle’s backfield also did not find much success against the Packers front, as Alex Collins finished the game with just 41 yards on the ground on 10 attempts. Offensively, Aaron Rodgers had a solid game despite recovering from Covid-19 weeks prior. He threw for 292 yards on 37 attempts with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Aaron Jones suffered a mild MCL injury in the third quarter of the game, but backup A.J. Dillon quelled any worry of a significant drop-off at the position. Dillon finished the game with 66 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday before hosting the Rams on November 28th.

Los Angeles will have a much needed bye week before travelling to Lambeau to take on the current NFC leaders. The Rams are coming off of two embarrassing primetime losses against the Tennessee Titans and division rivals San Francisco 49ers.

Against the 49ers, Sean McVay’s team looked severely outmatched in all three phases of the game. Matthew Stafford threw two picks, one of which went for six the other way, and had a QBR of just 67.4. Defensively, Los Angeles granted two touchdown drives that went 90+ yards and allowed San Francisco to convert 8 of 14 third downs as well as a fourth down conversion that turned into a 40-yard Deebo Samuel touchdown. LA will have an extra week to get new additions Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller up to speed to be ready for the matchup against the Packers and attempt to correct the ship as the last half the season progresses.

Can the Rams fix their mistakes and put on a show against the Packers? Or will it be Deja-vu with Rodgers taking the victory at home? Let us know in the comments below!