Rams News: 3 takeaways from LA’s loss to the 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams dropped their second game in a row taking a two loss streak into the bye week. The Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football 31-10. For the second consecutive game the Rams start by giving away two key turnovers that lead to touchdowns to put the Rams behind early.

Here are three takeaways from the Rams week ten loss to the 49ers.

MATTHEW STAFFORD STRUGGLES

Stafford threw for 26 completions on 41 throws for 243 yards , one touchdown and two interceptions. The two interceptions game early in the game. The first pick preceded an eight minute drive that ended in a 49ers touchdown and the second was a tipped ball of of tight end Tyler Higbee that resulted in a interception touchdown for San Francisco. Stafford seems to be out of rhythm, forcing throws and holding on to the ball too long.

COOPER KUPP HELD OUT OF THE END ZONE

Kupp had 11 catches for 122 yards and zero touchdowns. Kupp currently has 10 touchdowns on the season which is tied for his career high set in 2019. Kupp had a couple of chunk plays but also had a key drop on a third down conversion attempt.

THE DEFENSE GOT RUN ON

The 49ers ran the ball 42 times and the gained a total of 156 rushing yards. They used some misdirection and trap blocking in order open creases while also getting good push against the Rams front. The edge play between Leonard Floyd and Von Miller were better than the broken contains of week nine.

The Rams have a bye week and then return to action at Green Bay against the Packers in week 12.

