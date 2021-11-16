Rams lose to 49ers: INSTANT REACTION

The LA Rams fell to 7-3 at the conclusion of Monday Night Football’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Two early turnovers by the Rams offense led to a 14-0 lead for the 49ers and that was more than enough in a 31-10 victory for San Francisco.

To talk about what went wrong, Blane Dydasco and I recorded another episode of the Turf Show Times Instant Reaction podcast.

The Rams are on a Bye week in Week 11, so the next Instant Reaction show will be at the conclusion of the Packers game in Week 12. Subscribe any and all episodes that drop in between.