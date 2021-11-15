Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: 4th quarter game thread

The LA Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers 24-7 after three quarters. The Rams are failing in all three phases of the game.

The 49ers really have not had to do much other than convert their third downs, which they are doing all night long. Jimmy Garoppolo is 13 of 17 for 135 yards and the Niners have converted 8 of 11 third downs. San Francisco has 31 carries for 121 yards with a touchdown. Simply put, we knew that the defense could let teams move down the field and tonight we’ve seen that errors by the offense and special teams have combined with that for a 24-7 deficit.

If the Rams can’t mount a comeback, they will fall to 7-3 and go into the bye week having lost two in a row on primetime. They will return in Week 12 to face the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. And 8-2 would feel a lot better than 7-3 going into that game.

Talk about the Rams-49ers fourth quarter right here and let’s try to orchestrate a comeback through community discourse.