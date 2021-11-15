Let hotter heads prevail.

The Los Angeles Rams got off to a terrible start to the first half, but at least also had a terrible finish. Now that’s what I call a balanced offense. The San Francisco 49ers lead 21-7 at halftime and get the ball to start the third quarter.

Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions to start the game. The first one should not have been that costly and the issue there has a lot more to do with a soft defense that allowed an ensuing 18-play touchdown drive. I have no quarrel with Stafford’s first interception.

The second interception was essentially dropped and went into the arms of Jimmie Ward, who returned it for a touchdown. Ward has both interceptions.

Outside of those two picks, Matthew Stafford is 13-of-15 for 138 yards with a touchdown and he has been sacked zero times. He overthrew Ben Skowronek on those two incompletions.

At the end of the first half, Darrell Henderson has four carries for 28 yards. Odell Beckham Jr has two catches for 18 yards. Cooper Kupp has four for 44.

