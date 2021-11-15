The Los Angeles Rams continued their losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers with a 10-31 defeat. Jimmie Ward intercepted Matthew Stafford twice and returned one for a touchdown while the Rams defense got ran over by San Francisco’s running backs all night long. A mixture of offensive failures and the defenses inability to get off the field lead to another rough outing for LA. Here’s how it all went down.

First Quarter

Los Angeles got the ball to start the game but their first drive ended quickly. It began with a quick throw to Odell Beckham Jr. that went for three yards, but a few plays later ended when Stafford launched a deep pass to Beckham that instead found Jimmie Ward for the interception.

Jimmie Ward making an impact early with that INT! #LARvsSF on ESPN/49ers app pic.twitter.com/gRhfLo7ava — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2021

San Francisco took the opposite approach. On their first series of the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan went to the run early and often turning in an impressive 19-play drive that took 11:03 off of the clock that began at their own seven yard line. At the eight-yard line Jimmy Garappolo found tight end George Kittle for the touchdown.

oh hey there @gkittle46 back in the end zone #LARvsSF on ESPN/49ers app pic.twitter.com/pMbWr3O8O0 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2021

Stafford followed up his first interception with a second, this time the ball bouncing out of Tyler Higbee’s hands and into the arms of Jimmie Ward for the second time. Ward took the interception to the house to give Stafford his second pick-six in as many games.

THAT'S DOS FOR NUMERO 1️⃣#LARvsSF on ESPN/49ers app pic.twitter.com/1Hkjhg8BuL — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2021

Score: 49ers 14, Rams 0

Second Quarter

The Rams offense got some rhythm going when Stafford found Kupp for a 29-yard gain and then followed up with a 13-yard pass to Odell Beckham. At the 49er 10-yard line, Stafford found Tyler Higbee for LA’s first score of the game.

Tyler Higbee touchdown pic.twitter.com/neHLmWS5rt — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 16, 2021

The Rams defense continued to have difficulty stopping the run in the second quarter and with some help from an offsides penalty, San Francisco made their way down the field on their second offensive opportunity. They continued to make the time disappear with a heavy rushing attack that then opened up the pass game for big gains. At the eight-yard line, Deebo Samuel took a pitch to the left side and walked into the end zone for a 49ers touchdown.

On the following drive, Los Angeles started where they left off and moved down the field quickly. A false start penalty on the Rams derailed the momentum and LA stalled at the 20-yard line. On fourth-and-8 it had appeared that Matt Gay was ready to kick the field goal, when Johnny Hekker suddenly pulled up for a fake and passed to Kendall Blanton for two yards. He was well short of the first down, leading to a turnover-on-downs for the Rams.

Score: 49ers 21, Rams 7

Third Quarter

Garoppolo and company got the ball to begin the second half and despite a 17-yard run by Eli Mitchell to get things going the 49ers faltered. On third-and-8 Taylor Rapp got the sack and forced the first punt of the night. The victory on defense would be short-lived as LA went three-and-out that lead to a Hekker punt that went for just 38-yards.

A penalty-ridden possession kept San Francisco from getting deep into Rams territory but a perfect 50-yard field goal from the leg of Robbie Gould put the home team up by three scores with just 4:43 to go in the third quarter.

The high-flying Rams offense that was the buzz around the NFL were no where to be found after three three-and-outs ended the quarter.

Score: 49ers 24, Rams 7

Fourth Quarter

An opportunity to stop the 49ers on fourth-and-5 and force the turnover-on-downs instead lead to a quick 40-yard touchdown from Samuel.

Yeah thats DEEBO @19problemz to the house #LARvsSF on ESPN/49ers app pic.twitter.com/pCrDNFo5sz — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2021

The Rams offensive woes continued following the 49ers touchdown but this time in the red zone. LA had an opportunity to punch in the ball at the seven yard line when Stafford made a questionable pass out-of-bounds when he was well over the line of scrimmage. He followed that up with an incomplete pass to Van Jefferson that was not even close on fourth-and-11.

With the 49ers simply attempting to run out the clock the Rams got an opportunity in garbage time to attempt to walk away with some positives. Unfortunately what they get instead was big time sack from Nick Bosa for an 11-yard loss in the red zone. Matt Gay’s field goal was good from 37-yards out.

Final Score: 49ers 31, Rams 10