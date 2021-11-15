The Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers NFC West division rivalry matchup is on prime time Monday Night Football. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are 3-5. Sean McVay and the Rams are 7-2.

Watch the Game: 5:15pm PDT on ESPN

The Rams are coming off of a loss in week nine against the Tennessee Titans who just won again on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints for their sixth consecutive win. LA will be looking to bounce back from their second loss and from quarterback Matthew Stafford’s worst game as a Ram.

To help with their eighth win and the remainder of the season, the Rams acquired receiver Odell Beckham Jr after starting the season with the Cleveland Browns. The plan for Beckham was a bit mysterious since LA boasts already the best receiver in the league with the best supporting case of pass catchers. However the day the OBJ showed up for practice unfortunately was the same day that receiver Robert Woods injured his ACL in practice as was later declared out for the season.

So now the timetable and the picture of Odell becoming a contributor has been accelerated to a degree. Beckham is a expected to play tonight in a limited role given that he’s only had a few days of practice.

Cooper Kupp is still the unquestioned star of this offense and Matthew Stafford will surely be looking to provide the opportunity for Kupp to put and keep the Rams ahead. All eyes will also be on the defense as Von Miller has been added and may see his first action lining up wit Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.

Enjoy the game! Let us know what you think in the comments!