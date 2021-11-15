The Lookaround: Russell Wilson makes his long-awaited return

Russell Wilson returns but shutout in Seahawks loss to Packers

Star quarterback Russell Wilson made his long-awaited return to the Seahawks lineup this week. This time, he decided to huddle up with real human football players instead of his imaginary friends. Unfortunately, he was likely pining for the comforts of his imaginary friends after Seattle’s 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Wilson struggled as one would expect someone coming off a severe injury to a finger on their throwing hand to play. He went 20-of-40 for 161 yards with no touchdowns and zero interceptions, finishing with a 39.7 passer rating. One of his interceptions to Packers safety Adrian Amos was a work of beauty however:

Russell Wilson with a MISSILE to Adrian Amos

pic.twitter.com/lkpdz0031z — PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2021

The Seahawks were shut out for the first time since a 24-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011. Sunday’s game marked the first time the Hawks were shutout with Wilson as their starter. It’s a shame considering that Wilson put together quite the return hype video:

All that effort for a loss. How glorious. I get this was clearly a significant injury, but Wilson’s injury was not anywhere close to Alex Smith’s. Especially when all 19 hours of his finger rehab probably consisted of these exercises:

Russell Wilson for 19 hours a day pic.twitter.com/20GqEw6hhp — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 14, 2021

Not everything was a crapshow for the Hawks. Former-Rams tight end Gerald Everett led the team in receiving by catching all eight of his targets for 63 yards. On the defensive side, the best safety in the nation Jamal Adams was everywhere on the field, finishing with 11 total tackles and this red zone interception:

Biggest play in Jamal Adams #Seahawks career



pic.twitter.com/Pu0CyHv5QM — George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) November 14, 2021

Next Week: The Seahawks will host the division-leading Cardinals. Most likely, Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will be back this week after missing the last two games. Even if they don’t end up playing, does this Seattle team look all that capable of beating anyone but themselves right now?

Shorthanded Cardinals blown out at home to newly-energized Panthers

The Cardinals losing 34-10 to the Panthers was most certainly a boon for the Los Angeles Rams* (This clearly didn’t well.) On a side note, if the Panthers were able to blow out the same shorthanded Arizona team that the 49ers were destroyed by last week, exactly how bad is San Fran? Well, this is a section on the Cardinals so I’ll get to the Niners in a bit.

Minus quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the second-consecutive week, the Redbirds were unable to recapture the magic they had a week ago in San Francisco. Seriously, how bad are the 49ers?* (This also didn’t age well.)

Overall, the offense finished with only 169 yards for the game. Colt McCoy who looked like a stud last week was 11-of-20 for 107 yards, ending with a 49.4 passer rating. McCoy was responsible for two turnovers, an interception and a strip-sack fumble on the third play of the game which led to Carolina’s first touchdown.

Keeping on the offensive side, receiver Christian Kirk led the team in receptions with seven for 58 yards. Running back James Conner had 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown which added to his NFL-leading total:

Next Week: The Redbirds hope to rebound as they head up to Seattle to play the Seahawks. Murray and Hopkins were game-time decisions this week so there’s a chance they might return against the Hawks.

49ers crush hapless Rams on Monday Night Football

This would be the time for Rams fans to avert their eyes. That 31-10 loss to the Niners was an absolute disaster and further proved that Sean McVay is Kyle Shanahan’s biatch. I mean good Lord, the game started out with a bang for the 49ers on offense:

The 49ers are the first team to open a game with two 90-yard TD drives since the 2018 Colts (Week 17 vs Titans).



The 49ers are up to five TD drives of 90+ yards, passing the Rams for the most in the league. pic.twitter.com/BoRchRw4wz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 16, 2021

The offense wasn’t the only one starting off hot as safety Jimmie Ward had two first quarter interceptions. Ward’s second interception was a 27-yard house call off Stafford:

THAT'S DOS FOR NUMERO 1️⃣#LARvsSF on ESPN/49ers app pic.twitter.com/1Hkjhg8BuL — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2021

Going back to the offense, wide receiver Deebo Samuel continues his remarkable campaign. Samuel seemed to do what the Rams couldn’t all night: catch and run the ball. Deebo led the Niners in receiving with five catches for 97 yards and this touchdown:

Jimmy G with the dart to Deebo Samuel for the touchdown! #49ers pic.twitter.com/fP7ZqWXdMT — Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) November 16, 2021

Samuel also carried the ball five times for 36 yards and this touchdown which was impressive but should’ve been negated just for his weird @$$ celebration:

Lmao Deebo Samuel just did the greatest TD celebration pic.twitter.com/juMgbZN8kv — John Hecker (@thejohnhecker) November 16, 2021

Even if that celebration made me question my purpose in this life, Samuel has been an effective weapon for Jimmy G and company. These next couple tweets will show you how special of a season it’s been for him thus far:

Deebo Samuel this season:

979 receiving yards, 2nd-most by any player through 9 games in 49ers history (1990 Jerry Rice had 1,006)



517 yards after catch, the most by any player through 9 games since 2012 Percy Harvin pic.twitter.com/1CFFYb2jKA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 16, 2021

Deebo Samuel now has 979 receiving yards on the season. Just 21 shy of the 1,000-yard mark with eight games remaining. He's second in the league in yards receiving behind Cooper Kupp (1,141) but has 31 less receptions.

Samuel averages an impressive 18.1 yards per catch. #49ers — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) November 16, 2021

I believe that’s enough Deebo Samuel and 49ers talk for one night. We get it Deebo, you have a large chain, now put that damn thing away before you blind the faithful. Sheesh, the nerve of that guy. Where’s Aqib Talib when you need him?

Next Week: The 49ers travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played like a top overall draft pick and while the Niners played well on Monday, they haven’t played anywhere close to an expected Super Bowl contender. High expectations aren’t always based on reality as both have learned the hard way so far in 2021.