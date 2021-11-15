Random Ramsdom: Odell Beckham Jr. joins LA’s offense

Monday Night Football in Week 10 presents the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams vs the 3-5 San Francisco 49ers in a NFC Division rivalry. The Rams with quarterback Matthew Stafford just added Odell Beckham Jr and lost Robert Woods to a season ending injury in the same week. Here is a look at some projections for passing and receiving stats for the game.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford is looking to bounce back from his worst game with the Rams so far having thrown the two game changing interceptions against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. He will continue to lean on Cooper Kupp even more in this game with the loss of Woods and OBJ getting up to speed. Stafford will likely throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns. The offense bounces back from the Week 9 beatdown and achieve a 75% completion rate.

Cooper Kupp

Kupp has a more weight on his shoulders for this game than any so far and that has to do with the fact that he lost his number two in Woods and while OBJ will be the one to ultimately step in, he’s only been in the Rams building for a few days. Kupp is leading the league in most receiving categories and it looks like Sean McVay and Stafford are finding ways to do damage with Kupp despite the receiver being atop of the defenses priority list. Kupp will likely be targeted 14 times and come away with 11 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr

Beckham has been in the Rams facility for only a couple of days after being acquired as a free agent. The timetable for OBJ to become a regular contributor has been kicked up a notch due to the loss of Woods in the receivers room but not forced. Rookie Ben Skowronek will also be stepping up to fill the shoes of the WR2 and Van Jefferson will also be working. In this just his Rams debut after only a few days of practice, OBJ will be targeted six times and will come away with four catches for 70 yards.

