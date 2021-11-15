Rams vs 49ers: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Reeling from a sloppy offensive effort resulting in a less-than-favorable outcome last Sunday Night, the Los Angeles Rams are back in Primetime and looking to get back on track vs. NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers

New Rams stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller hope to shine on the Monday Night screen against a leaky 49ers secondary and suspect offensive line. However, in a league where a Hollywood ending is no guarantee, expect a renewed sense of focus from quarterback Matthew Stafford as he looks to get back on track and snap a current four-game losing streak to the neighbors from the North.

Here’s how to follow the game.

Los Angeles Rams (7-2) @ San Francisco 49ers (3-5)

Date: Monday, November 15th, 2021

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: Santa Clara, California

Los Angeles Rams official radio broadcast can be heard on ESPN LA (710 AM), 93.1 JACK FM, Tu Liga Radio (1330 AM).

National broadcast: ESPN

Broadcasters: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

Live streaming: Watch live with Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV (try it for free!), Rams official app, or with Yahoo! Sports app (check local listings for availability).

Odds

Line: Los Angeles -4.5

Total: O/U 49.5

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook