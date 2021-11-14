Rams News: 3 Sunday Games to watch while LA fans wait for MNF

The Los Angeles Rams play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. So while Ram’s fans wait till the prime time game of the week to see Matthew Stafford line up with Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr, let’s have a look at the Sunday games that are most relevant to LA.

Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are leading their division with a 6-2 record. The Atlanta Falcons just beat the New Orlean Saints which makes a win in three of the last four. With no team close to the Cowboys in the NFC East, the boys are looking at a four seed and at the moment the Rams would be the fifth seed and first to face Dallas in the playoffs.

Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are at the bottom of the NFC West with a 3-5 record. The Packers on the other hand are leading their division and are 7-2 with no divisional team close to their record. Right now the Packers would have the two seed but more immediately the Rams play both of these teams after the bye week with the Green Bay Packers in week 12 and the Seahawks in week 15.

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are 4-5 and just signed their new old quarterback Cam Newton. The Cardinals are coming off of a win against the 49ers and have the best record in the NFL with 8-1. The Rams only have two losses so the race is tight for first place in the division and round two this divisonal matchup is scheduled for week 13.

