INJURY ROBERT WOODS OUT FOR SEASON

Last Minute Thoughts: OBJ, Sunday Night Football, and Who’s Going to Replace Robert Woods

Plus: are the Rams finally going to beat the 49ers or head into the bye week on a two game losing streak?

By Robert Finn
@robertfinnisme
Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The inimitable Charles Dickens once wrote “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times”. What he could not have predicted way back in 1859, however, is how perfectly that quote would encapsulate the Los Angeles Rams 2021 season. Dizzying highs followed by gut wrenching lows seem to be the order of the day this particular fall.

On this week’s episode, JB and I discuss the Sunday Night Football game that was (though many of us wish it wasn’t), the OBJ signing, what this means now that we have learned Robert Woods is done for the year after tearing an ACL during practice, and the always scary Monday Night match-up with division rival San Francisco 49ers.

Subscribe to the podcast for Instant Reactions to the games, previews and Last Minute Thoughts every week, and the recent OBJ reaction podcast by Kenneth Arthur earlier this week after the news broke.

