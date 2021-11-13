Will Odell Beckham, Jr. make his Rams debut on Monday Night Football vs 49ers?

The LA Rams got bad news on Friday when receiver Robert Woods suffered a non-contact torn ACL while running a jet sweep in practice. The injury comes right after the team placed rookies Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris on injured reserve, leaving the team looking much different than how the receivers room looked in training camp.

As the season began, Cooper Kupp, Woods, Van Jefferson, DeSean Jackson, and Tutu Atwell were the five options at receiver for Matthew Stafford. Kupp and Jefferson remain, as well as rookie Ben Skowronek, who has already returned from an injury this season, but Stafford got a new weapon on the 53-man roster this week when the team signed Odell Beckham, Jr.

It wasn’t clear if OBJ would be ready to play by Monday Night Football against the 49ers, in part because why would the team need OBJ if Kupp, Woods, and Jefferson are all available? Without Woods, that question becomes a lot more important to Rams fans and now it’s not just about watching a spectacle.

Moments are notifying the world that Woods tore his ACL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that Odell Beckham, Jr is expected to be ready to play in Week 10 against San Francisco.

Not that it was much of a question, but WR Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams’ debut vs. the 49ers on Monday Night Football, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Look for immediate targets and opportunities for Beckham against a 49ers defense that has given up 12 touchdowns and only intercepted two passes through the first eight games. Given that Woods was also helpful in the run game, and OBJ is not expected to do that, it makes it even more plausible that Stafford will be airing it out on Monday.

Robert Woods’ injury happened at Friday’s practice. He ran a jet sweep on air. Planted his foot and felt something awry. There was hope last night it wasn’t as serious as feared. Alas, it’s a torn ACL. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 13, 2021

And Beckham will be there too.