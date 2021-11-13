Robert Woods out for season with torn ACL

The Los Angeles Rams will be without wide receiver Robert Woods for the rest of the season, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Saturday that he has torn his ACL. It is the first major injury of the 29-year-old’s career and comes the same week that the team signed Odell Beckham Jr to fill a role at wide receiver.

OBJ will be needed immediately.

On the same day that the team signed WR Odell Beckham Jr., Rams’ WR Robert Woods tore his ACL at practice Friday, sources tell @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Woods was targeted 10 times in last Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, catching seven passes for 98 yards. Overall, Woods has 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns, with 46 rushing yards and another score. Sean McVay will almost immediately need to scheme OBJ into the offense, as the Rams already released DeSean Jackson and placed rookies Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris on injured reserve.

This also advances the career opportunities of second-year wideout Van Jefferson and makes Cooper Kupp all the more critical to the offense and the continued success of the 7-2 Rams.

Woods signed a four-year, $65 million contract extension in 2020, a deal that doesn’t start until 2022. He has a $15.7 million cap hit next season, with $3.5 million as a roster bonus and $3.5 million in guaranteed salary.