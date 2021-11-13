Rams News: What are the 3 toughest games remaining?

We are at the halfway point the season, the Los Angeles Rams are 7-2 with a buy week coming after their next game. In the first half of the season, the Arizona Cardinals handed the Rams their only loss and announced themselves as contender, the Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their division rival Seattle Seahawks. All while general manager Les Snead kept his focus on the pulse of the league to land Von Miller at the trade deadline and now Odell Beckham Jr the most valuable free agent midseason.

What’s to come after they bye? What are the three toughest games in the remaining eight? Here are some candidates.

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are 7-2. They lost their opener to the New Orleans Saints. Then went not seven game winning streak before being beaten without their starting quarterback to the Kansas City Chiefs in week nine.

Week 14: Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are 8-1 having delivered the Rams their first loss and then falling to the Green Bay Packers. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has his team dialed in a productive on both sides of the ball. The offense is rolling having added tight end Zack Ertz to the mix.

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams vs Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens took a loss to start week 10 on Thursday Night Football. Before that they loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens are dangerous with Lamar Jackson but they’ve been providing some tape on how he can be contained and other weapons can be shut down. At this point in the season this game may determine final playoff seeding.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Von Miller limited in Friday’s practice (PFT)

Rams leave door open for Odell Beckham to play Monday (PFT)

Sean McVay’s pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. suggests Rams will use more 4-WR sets (RamsWire)

LA Rams WR Robert Woods having an under-the-radar season (RamblinFan)

Cardinals and Titans are very real Super Bowl contenders; scouting two intriguing QB prospects (NFL.com)

Week 10 injury report for 2021 NFL season (NFL.com)

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson, Dee Eskridge from injured reserve (PFT)

QB Cam Newton ‘still floating’ over return to Carolina Panthers (ESPN)