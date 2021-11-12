In a survey of SB Nation Reacts users, voters picked the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Despite the Rams being 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, fans must be wary of Los Angeles being able to beat the Niners on the road and cognizant of the fact that San Francisco has won each of the last four contests.

Will that change on Monday night, with the 49ers having lost four of their last five games?

As for fan confidence, that waned too after Week 9’s disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans. Despite the Titans being without Derrick Henry, Tennessee was able to control the game and get a victory to send the Rams to 7-2 on the season. That leaves fans more concerned about the team than they were a week earlier:

After being at 100-percent confidence ahead of Week 9, fans are at just 79-percent going into Week 10.

A pre-signing survey question about Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t even have the Rams as an option:

“Which team could OBJ sign with that would make him a viable fantasy option?”

38-percent of users said that no team could do that, while the Seahawks, Raiders, Saints, Patriots, and Ravens all received votes. The LA Rams were not an option.

Clearly for Beckham, they were.