Matthew Stafford says Odell Beckham Jr. will fit in with the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams added another star to their roster, signing recently released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract. The addition of the All-Pro pass catcher is just the latest example of L.A. going all in, surrounding quarterback Mathew Stafford with yet another weapon. The former first-overall pick discussed the respect he has for OBJ and the organization’s aggressive nature in building the roster. He also acknowledged it will take time to develop chemistry with Beckham.

Stafford on his respect for Beckham

“It’s great to be in contact with him. I obviously have a lot of respect for who he is as a player. Been watching him do his thing for a long time; got the chance to play with him in a Pro Bowl. Watched the way he worked, the way he went about his business. Have a lot of respect for him.”

He went on to elaborate that Beckham will fit right in to what was already a special wide receiver room. It’s once again a crowded wide receiver room, with the top four pass catchers (Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, and now OBJ) rivaling any receiving group in the league.

Inside a player-driven recruiting effort that crescendoed since last week, hitting its apex on Thursday morning when Jalen Ramsey, his teammates gathered around him before practice, got Odell Beckham Jr. on the phone.



Just hours later, OBJ was a Ram: https://t.co/pprf2TdLuY — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 12, 2021

The recruiting effort obviously worked.

Odell Beckham Jr is going to the #Rams. He just told me. "I'm feeling the love from them." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 11, 2021

The Stafford to Beckham connection will take time to come together

“I think it’s going to take time. It’s going to take work for everybody to be on the same page; him to learn what we’re doing and how we go about our business and us working together and all that kind of stuff. But what he’s able to do with the ball in the air, he’s proven it year after year. He’s outstanding when the ball is in the air. Going up and making catches. He’s really good after the catch as well, when he can stay grounded and catch and run. He’s obviously a very, very talented player. Excited about getting the opportunity to work with him and what he can bring to our team.”

Stafford is right. This will certainly take time to get everyone on the same page, especially considering Stafford himself is only nine games into his tenure with Head Coach Sean McVay and this Los Angeles offense. Or maybe Is Odell Beckham goes for a 150 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Rams. I’d like that better.

BREAKING: WR Odell Beckham Jr to the Los Angeles Rams is ALLEGEDLY a done deal pic.twitter.com/oc8lHIUOIK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 11, 2021

Stafford knows chemistry will grow with reps

“I think it’s going to be one of those things where we get on the field, we get some reps together and figure out what becomes comfortable the quickest and we go out there and do that, and then we continue to work on things that maybe need some time to work on.”

With a signing of this magnitude taking place in the middle of the season, Beckham will likely have to “get in where he fits in” to start this next chapter of his NFL career. Building chemistry slowly and organically is probably the best way to go about it. Beckham better join those early morning meetings with L.A.’s Stafford and Kupp.

Stafford’s ankle is good to go

“Ankle’s fine, ankle feels good. Did everything I would normally do on a Wednesday practice today so that was nice to get back out there and not have to sit around like I did last week.”

After last week’s game, McVay stated Stafford sitting out the majority of practice had no effect on his performance. I don’t know if that’s the case. Either way it’s great that Stafford is back to his normal practice routine.

Stafford says Rams and Lions roster building approach are polar opposite

“It’s great. It didn’t happen a whole lot of times when I was in Detroit, either free agents wanting to come there or big trades happening. It’s probably on the other end of the spectrum. Probably a little bit more trading guys away, but it’s fun. I know as a player the more talented players you can accumulate, theoretically the better it is. So we’re excited to have both Von and Odell.”

Well damn, tell me how you really feel! In all seriousness, he’s not wrong.

49ers front presents another physical challenge

“They play extremely hard. They play very physical, fast, relentless. Their front seven really gets after it downhill, does a great job tackling the running back on the way to the quarterback. They really get off the football, get into the gaps, and try to penetrate and disrupt plays. I think they’ve got playmakers on the back end so it’s a big challenge for us.”

No pressure, but this is basically a must win game. The Rams have to get over this 49ers hump immediately.

If you have the time, please check out the Sean McVay presser, which took place prior to the signing of OBJ.

Feel free to watch the entire video, but I urge you to see his facial expression when asked about the possibly adding Beckham around the 7:40 mark. McVay knew what was about to happen. That was his worst poker face ever.