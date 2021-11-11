Is OBJ a better WR3 than Van Jefferson?

The Los Angeles Rams have made another splash acquisition as the team prepares for a Super Bowl push - signing receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. on Thursday.

Beckham joins Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson as Matthew Stafford’s primary receiving options in Los Angeles. The signing is a mild surprise as all three of LA’s top receivers have been productive through 9 games:



LA Rams Receiving Room Receiver Games Played Receptions Yards TD 17 Game Pace - Yds Receiver Games Played Receptions Yards TD 17 Game Pace - Yds Cooper Kupp 9 74 1019 10 1925 Robert Woods 9 45 556 4 1050 Van Jefferson 9 27 433 3 818 Odell Beckham, Jr 6 17 232 0 657

How does Beckham fit into the LA receiving room?

LA has primarily used 11 (3 receivers, 1 running back, 1 tight-end) personnel this season, and this has been especially true since the Rams lost reserve tight-end Johnny Mundt to injury. If this trend holds true over the remainder of the year, Los Angeles would have to take one of Kupp, Woods, or Jefferson off the field in order to put Beckham on.

Likely the newly-acquired receiver will eat into second-year receiver Jefferson’s playing time and target share, though it’s fair to question whether Beckham is truly an upgrade over Jefferson - who was a 2020 second round draft selection.

Even after accounting for the three games Beckham has missed due to injury, Jefferson has outpaced the star wideout. Digging into the numbers, this appears to be a matter of efficiency in terms of converting targets into receptions - Jefferson has caught 60% of his targets vs. Beckham converting only 50% this season with the Cleveland Browns. Much has been made of the poor chemistry between Beckham and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, so it will be interesting to see how the receiver’s relationship with Stafford develops.

It will also be worth following how the receiving roles shift over the second half of the season. It’s realistic to expect Kupp’s production to come down to earth, which could benefit the Rams in terms of not over-relying on their number one receiver. If Beckham does end up largely overtaking Jefferson’s role on the offense, will his presence give the Rams a boost or will the passing game become less efficient?

