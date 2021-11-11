Odell Beckham Jr. to LA Rams: initial grade & reactions to signing

The Los Angeles Rams continue their aggressive push to hosting this season’s Super Bowl by signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. LA is simply stockpiling weapons by adding the three-time Pro Bowler in hopes that a deep playoff push will occur.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it.



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

What are people saying about the move over the interwebs on Thursday afternoon? We’ve got reactions from Jalen Ramsey, the King Lebron James and of course, the man who helped recruit OBJ to Hollywood, Von Miller.

Reaction from Rams Players

Nothing seems to surprise quarterback Matthew Stafford anymore. He’s probably finally getting used to being apart of a great organization for the first time in his career:

LA is the place to be.



Matthew Stafford talks about the addition of @obj. pic.twitter.com/t2PjWQnlix — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Somewhere Dan Campbell has bitten off someone’s kneecap in a fit of rage. Von Miller was on a FaceTime call with the new Ram when the news broke, and decided to share it with his Instagram followers.

Von Miller and OBJ looking for a ring with the Rams. pic.twitter.com/Qau2RDNgXk — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 11, 2021

Much like the Von Miller trade, Jalen Ramsey was feeling excited over the move:

Sebastian Joseph-Day broke out his best dance moves when news broke:

Justin Hollins and Ogbo Okoronkwo also got into the celebratory mood:

Oh wow! — Ogbo Okoronkwo (@OgboOkoronkwo) November 11, 2021

Reactions throughout social media

A lot of fans were overwhelming excited about the addition, noting the aggressive nature of the Rams’ front office and potential for creating a more dynamic, lethal offense. We’ll kick things off with Lebron James, who was part of the Free Odell group wanting the star playmaker to leave Cleveland:

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Since hiring Sean McVay, the Rams...



Traded for:

*Matthew Stafford

*Jalen Ramsey

*Von Miller

*Marcus Peters

*Aqib Talib

*Dante Fowler

*Brandin Cooks

*Sammy Watkins



Free agents:

*Odell Beckham

*Leonard Floyd

*Ndamukong Suh



Not everything worked, but they go for it. No stopping. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2021

If the Matthew Stafford trade didn't say the Rams were all in, the Von Miller trade did. If that didn't say the Rams are all in, the OBJ signing absolutely does.



The Rams have 4 WRs that can go up against anybody else. It Lombardi or bust. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) November 11, 2021

We should've saw this coming. OBJ is a brand. He was never going to Kansas City or Green Bay. He never wanted to be in Cleveland, but he was traded so he had no choice. The Rams give him everything. Big market + Super Bowl contender + good offensive scheme + big arm QB. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) November 11, 2021

Von and OBJ to the Rams in back-to-back weeks. Say what you want but the Los Angeles Rams are going for it all this season! Mortgaged the future with some of the trades, but definitely all-in! #RamsHouse #NFL — Jazz Johnson (@JazzJohnson10) November 11, 2021

OBJ to the RAMS!!!! pic.twitter.com/dZPnAmaY0O — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 11, 2021

Even the team’s divisional rival is happy for LA...sort of:

Fred Warner's reaction to the Rams signing OBJ pic.twitter.com/4OvBUJWdY0 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 11, 2021

A couple of Beckham’s Browns teammates also reacted to the news. Jarvis Landry was genuine in wishing his friend the best, all while confidently alluding to how they’ll meet up soon:

#Browns Jarvis Landry on Instagram to OBJ: “Meet you in the SB” pic.twitter.com/0Kj4EvvVwI — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) November 11, 2021

Browns safety, and former Los Angeles player John Johnson III wished Beckham well too but wasn’t sure how the receiver would enjoy it in the City of Angels:

#Browns John Johnson III wonders how Odell Beckham Jr. will work with his supposed new team, the #Rams, who’s offense runs through Cooper Kupp pic.twitter.com/nqTUkVO751 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 11, 2021

What’s the Rams grade for this signing?

My Grade: A-

Much like the Von Miller trade, a contending team has to make these types of aggressive moves if they want any chance of acquiring any hardware in February. General Manager Les Snead once again continues to do whatever he can to chase that Lombardi Trophy. He has the killer instinct that so many front offices around the league lack.

I love this signing for several reasons. This is a very low-risk, high-reward move for the Rams to make. It reminds me a lot of the Buccaneers taking a chance on Antonio Brown last season. Things started off slow for him, but sadly, we all know how it turned out for Tom Brady and company.

Now, I understand there’s going to be a lot of reservations considering Beckham is joining such a loaded LA offense. This was a take that a Twitter user noted:

OBJ is going from not getting enough targets in an offense with Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb to an offense with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Tyler Higbee, and Darrell Henderson.



Lol. — Kyle Hoffenbecker (@KHoffenbecker) November 11, 2021

Who’s to say Beckham won’t complain about a lack of targets should that happen in Los Angeles like it did in Cleveland? I believe in Sean McVay’s ability to scheme targets for him, and this could move him into Van Jefferson’s WR3 spot:

I believe the Rams have less than 10 snaps this season of 4+ WRs



Obviously we all expect Odell to take over Van Jefferson's ~78% snap rate... but this also opens up another new offensive wrinkle — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 11, 2021

“This season, the Rams have three receivers on the field 86% of the time — more than any team in the league. And if that wasn’t enough, the Rams also go empty — five pass catchers and no running backs on the field — 19% of the time, also the highest in the NFL.” per Nick Wagoner for ESPN

Beckham’s production has notably dropped in recent years, but he’s still able to get open which becomes more exciting for him in joining a team with a big-armed quarterback. According to ESPN stats and information, Odell’s average depth of target in 2021 was 13.79 and the only Rams player to get close to that number was Jefferson at 12.91. So Beckham would be even more dangerous in this spot than Jefferson could hope to be.

OBJ doesn’t need to be the superstar playmaker he used to be. There was a reason the team tried to trade for him back in 2018. Overall, I love this move and fingers crossed that this aggressiveness pays off with the team’s second Super Bowl title.