The Los Angeles Rams traded for Von Miller before Week 9, but the veteran pass rusher (ankle) was unable to debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Miller participated in practices last week and with the Denver Broncos prior to being dealt, but he’s not yet returned and Rams head coach Sean McVay noted on Thursday that Miller’s status remains in question for Week 10.

McVay did note that the team is preparing as if he’ll play and will monitor the status of his ankle injury prior to facing the San Francisco 49ers. Thankfully he will have that extra day of rest.

Sean McVay can't say whether Von Miller will play Monday vs. 49ers, but says he's preparing as if he'll play. Team judging movement and mobility in light of recovery from ankle sprain. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

The same goes for center Brian Allen, who McVay noted suffered an elbow injury against the Titans and that the team is being cautious with the interior lineman who seems to be enjoying a breakout season—depending who you talk to.

Coleman Shelton was working at center on Thursday morning, according to Stu Jackson of TheRams.com.