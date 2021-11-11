Odell Beckham, Jr signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a deal with wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., according to a report by Adam Schefter.

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns following Week 9 when the team was unable to trade him and the two sides decided to split after less than three years together. He is a free agent and many teams have been rumored to be his next destination, but nobody has been able to finalize a deal. Ian Rapoport reported that OBJ was down to the Rams and Packers, then Schefter went with LA as the winners of the sweepstakes.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr is narrowing down his choices, and sources tell me and @KimJonesSports he’s currently focused on the #Rams and #Packers. Those appear to be his finalists. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Beckham was traded to the Browns in 2019 from the New York Giants. After a stellar start to his career from 2014-2016, Beckham suffered a torn ACL and hasn’t been as dominant in the last five years. However, Beckham may have been miscast in Cleveland and looking for an opportunity to be a star on certain plays, rather than needing to be a star on every play. With the Rams, Beckham not only gets to play with a quarterback upgrade in Matthew Stafford—undoubtedly the best QB of his career—but he won’t draw the attention of the defense as much thanks to the presence of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson.

Beckham has played in just 13 games over the last two years, catching 40 of 77 targets for 551 yards and three touchdowns.