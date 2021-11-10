Rams News: How Aaron Donald and the LA pass rush produced highlights vs Titans

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a loss to the Tennessee Titans after the offense had one of its worst games of the season. The Rams defense however was the better unit and could be credited for keeping the game in range considering the nature of the offensive turnovers.

Jalen Ramsey grabbed his third interception of the season off the Titan’s Ryan Tannehill. In addition, LA’s defense collected 3 sacks, eight players recorded a hit on the quarterback and four players made tackles for a loss.

One of the best defensive plays of the game came late in the second quarter as Leonard Floyd and Greg Gaines combined for a sack on Tannehill.

As is the case on almost every pass rush highlight for the Rams, it starts with the fact that Aaron Donald commands a double team which will most times create one on opportunities for his teammates. In this case, with Terrell Lewis and Floyd on the edges and Gaines in the middle, all three of them are afforded with one on one match ups.

At least one of Donald’s supporting cast has to beat their man in order for a pressure or sack to occur. In this case all three play a part. Lewis starts with a bull rush that drives his man into Tannehill and drives Tannehill into the grasp of both Floyd and Gaines who are beating their blocks just in time to close the door on the escape route and finish the play for the sack.

