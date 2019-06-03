Revenge for the 2019 Los Angeles Rams comes in the form of the hunted, not the hunter

It’s Revenge Week across SB Nation NFL team sites. All week, we’ll be looking at revenge and how it factors into the 2019 season and years prior.

For the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, revenge is something to receive, not to seek out.

After going 13-3 and putting together a Super Bowl run, the Rams are going to have a major target on their backs throughout all of 2019.

Here are the top three games for the Rams this year in which revenge will be a major factor:

3.) Week 5, @ Seattle Seahawks

While the Week 14 rematch in LA on Sunday Night Football will be more about the playoff push for both teams depending on where they’re at record-wise, this one is in Seattle on Thursday Night Football with the Seahawks wanting to make a statement.

In the four seasons between 2013-16, the Seahawks won the NFC West three times. Going back further to 2004, the Seahawks claimed eight division crowns in the thirteen seasons thereafter. But in 2017, the balance of power shifted to LA as the Rams have won the last two and are heavily favored to make it a threepeat.

Seattle’s going to want a piece of the champs.

2.) Week 15, @ Dallas Cowboys

The Rams dumped the Cowboys out of the playoffs in the divisional round five months ago thanks largely to the play of the Rams’ offensive line. With two 2018 Rams O-linemen gone in LG Rodger Saffold and C John Sullivan, the Cowboys will be keen to put up a better showing from their front seven that the Cowboys have nicknamed the Hot Boyz.

Suffice to say, they weren’t very hot in the playoffs or as Rams CB Aqib Talib put it in reponse to EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence suggesting he was going to take QB Jared Goff’s soul...“He aint takin no fuckin soul out here!”

Get ready for revenge to cross into the spiritual plane in December. Souls are on the line.

And your obvious #1 game with the most vengeance at play on the Rams’ schedule this year...

1.) Week 2, v. New Orleans Saints

...

Blew Dat.