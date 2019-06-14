Los Angeles Rams’ supporting cast for QB Jared Goff ranked 3rd in NFL

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon published his rankings of every NFL team’s supporting cast for their quarterback, and his ranking of the Los Angeles Rams confirm that QB Jared Goff has quite a bit of talent around him:

3.) Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Now we reach a point at which little separates these supporting casts. These top three teams are completely stacked and talented at all three offensive skill positions surrounding the quarterback, and they could be ranked in any order. The Los Angeles Rams only fall into the third spot because there are some injury concerns surrounding their best offensive player.

o That player is of course running back Todd Gurley, who had 1,831 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns in 2018. But a balky knee limited Gurley down the stretch, and it’s fair to wonder how that’ll impact him going forward. Fortunately for the Rams, backup Malcolm Brown also averaged 4.9 yards per rush last year, and they added the explosive Darrell Henderson on Day 2 of the draft.

o Starting receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods both went over 1,200 yards last season, and there’s no reason to expect either young star to slow down. But they also have the steady Cooper Kupp (who is working to get back from a torn ACL) and a solid alternative No. 3 in Josh Reynolds.

o There’s no star at tight end, but Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee come together to form a reliable young duo with plenty of upside.

We got evidence late last year that the Rams running game can still be effective without riding Gurley to a point of exhaustion, and it’s possible he’ll still flourish in a less intense role. If that happens, Kupp returns and either tight end can rise up, this might be the best supporting cast in the NFL. But it’s unlikely all of that happens, so for now they’re the second runner-up.