Do the Rams have a secret weapon?

Ten years ago, the Rams poached a special teams player off of the practice squad of another NFL team. At the time, the move was largely met with yawns from fans. Only a year later, that mostly anonymous player, Danny Amendola, would be the leading receiver on the team. While the Rams 2019 WR situation is the exact polar opposite of what it was back in 2009, I can't help but wonder if the Rams might have stolen another keeper with an underrated transaction last year. In the middle of last season, the Rams picked up Austin Proehl after he had been cut by 2 different teams, the Bills and the Titans.

I've shared my love for Austin Proehl and his great route running in a previous post. Since many of the WR spots on the roster are already spoken for, I wondered if Proehl had a realistic shot at making the team unless he added special teams value as a punt or kick returner. After thinking about it more, if Proehl shows potential in camp and the preseason games, he might be worth keeping around regardless of whether he plays special teams, even if he's inactive for most of the games.

A key reason I'm interested in seeing him play in games is because his profile is very similar to Trent Taylor, who is a slot receiver for the Niners. Taylor was a 5th round pick in 2017. He was something of a rookie sensation, finishing 3rd among rookie receivers in catches behind only Cooper Kupp and JuJu Smith Schuster. Last season, Taylor had back surgery and he says he struggled regaining his quickness and explosiveness rehabbing off of that surgery, which contributed to his numbers dropping. Healthy again, Taylor is aiming to have a potential breakout campaign this season.

Size

Taylor: 5'8'', 181, 28.75'' arms, 8.25'' hands

A. Proehl: 5'9'', 182, 28.88'' arms, 8.5'' hands

Both players are very small, but Taylor is actually a tiny fraction smaller than Proehl. I don't think that difference is significant, but the success of Taylor as a rookie is proof in my opinion that Proehl isn't too small to play in the NFL.

Testing

Taylor: 4.63 (40 time), 6.74 (3 cone), 4.01 (shuttle), 9'9'' broad, 33'' vert

Proehl: 4.41 (40 time), 6.75 (3 cone), 4.07 (shuttle), 9'5'' broad, 34'' vert

Amendola: 4.58 (40 time), 6.81 (3 cone), 4.25 (shuttle), 8'7'' broad, 31.5'' vert (27.5'' at combine)

Welker: 4.65 (40 time), 7.09 (3 cone), 4.01 (shuttle), 9'5'' broad, 30'' vert

J. Edelman: 4.52 (40 time), 6.62 (3 cone), 3.92 (shuttle), 10'3'' broad, 36.5 vert

Austin Proehl is the fastest of all of these players with 4.4 speed. Edelman is the quickest and most explosive of the group. Apart from having more speed, Proehl is a virtually identical athlete to Taylor.

Role

When Cooper Kupp was injured last year, the Rams shuffled around their WRs, inserting Josh Reynolds into the lineup and moving Woods more into the slot. Reynolds is a decent receiver and Goff seems to trust him. One thing that I don't like about Reynolds is I feel he isn't precise in his route running. On some of Goff's interceptions throwing in his direction, I believe that it was a contributing factor to the result. Even more, Reynolds is an outside receiver, which made him ill suited to replace Kupp's role and it moved Woods into a spot where he might not have been ideally used. There is a play in the SB where I felt that Woods showed poor awareness finding the soft spot in the zone on a short 3rd down and that very momentary hesitation cost Goff the chance to make the conversion. This small difference is where someone like Cooper Kupp is vital, he can do those things extremely well and it frees up Woods to work more to the perimeter running the routes that we saw Reynolds handling.

This is why I'm interested in Austin Proehl. He runs excellent routes and since he has good speed, he potentially could play multiple positions despite his small stature. I think this makes him a better option to backup Cooper Kupp's position, leaving Reynolds to handle backing up the outside WR spots.

Trent Taylor's 2017 PFF grade (71.6) was higher than Reynolds's 2018 grade (67.4). Reynolds was drafted about a round and a half before Taylor, but you could argue that when both are healthy, Taylor is at least as good a player as Reynolds. And since Proehl profiles very similarly to Taylor, even though Proehl was a 7th round pick, I don't think that it is crazy to project that he could do exactly the same things (perhaps even more) than Taylor did as a rookie for SF.

Amendola, Welker and Edelman all had zero receiving impact their rookie seasons and were mostly special teams players early in their careers. Edelman even played some CB for the Patriots. Amendola and Welker were both UDFAs, while Edelman was a 7th round pick, just like Proehl. For years, the Patriots had Edelman in mostly a backup role behind Welker. Only when Welker left to join the Broncos did Edelman break out and he broke out in a huge way. As the Rams just saw in the SB, Edelman adds something to that offense that the other WRs can't replace, so being able to keep him around was a key move by the Patriots. Signing him to another contract was an even more important decision than drafting Edelman in the first place.

Many of the back of the roster players for the Rams don't intrigue me much. Realistically, most of them won't have high ceilings. Even if they stick around, they are easily replaceable players. Once in a while, however, a team can find a diamond in that rough. Rodney McLeod was a good player. Both Littleton and Blythe have given the team great value at very little cost in terms of draft picks or salary. I'm eager to see if in 2019 Austin Proehl can make the roster and be another diamond in the rough.

Nelson Spruce was in a similar spot with the Rams at one time, but there were 2 things that held him back. First, Spruce was a marginal athlete for the NFL. He only had 4.7 speed. Second, Spruce was limited by his knee injury. As we saw with Taylor after his back surgery, an injury can set a player back. Spruce was already a long shot at 100% health. In the AAF, they tried to target Spruce quite a bit, but he dropped many easy catches. Injuries are always a concern with small WRs. Amendola, Welker, Edelman, Taylor, all of those players have been hurt and Proehl himself broke his collarbone his final year in college, which was one of the things that likely hurt his draft stock. Staying healthy so that he can audition for a job will be important for Proehl.

Last year, there was a roster spot that was mainly occupied by Pharoh Cooper until he was cut when CJ Anderson was added to the team. Both Hodge and Natson have special teams value. Mike Thomas could be in the mix as well and some of the UDFAs could show special teams potential. Even a backup RB like Justin Davis, he played on special teams. So, justifying a roster spot for a depth WR can be tough if he's not active.

The reason I like Proehl so much is when you watch his games he shows a high level of understanding of how to play the receiver position in terms of reading the defense and crafting his routes. I don't know who taught him, I assume most of it came from his dad, but someone schooled him very well. Just wish he had more size and bigger hands. I think he has a chance to turn into a good player, he's definitely not just a camp body and the Rams should put some thought into this back of the roster decision. You don't want to make the same mistake other teams made with Amendola and Welker. If he can become even a poor man's version of Edelman, a player like that can be worth keeping around, even if like Edelman it can take several seasons for him to pay full dividends.