 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TST mailbag, Mar. 5

New, 12 comments

Does Kyler Murray to Arizona change things for the Rams? Should the Rams go expensive or cheap in free agency? Sosa shares his thoughts on these topics and more.

By Sosa Kremenjas
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NFL Scouting Combine came and went, leaving us with more topics to discuss when it comes to 2019 NFL Draft prospects. With the combine always representing risers and fallers, it will indirectly affect the free agency plans as we head closer to the start of FA. If you missed last weeks TST mailbag, you can find that here.

Let’s jump right into it:

It’s interesting to think about, but my guess would be no. The game in general has changed and majority of QB’s in this day and age do have some mobility. If you aren’t building your defense to have sideline-to-sideline ability with speed, you’re already behind the 8-ball. And with the duo of Cory Littleton and Mark Barron in 2018, I think the Rams showed that they were interested in building that way. Sacrifice some size against the run for some speed in coverage.

I’ve made it abundantly clear that I have no interest in allowing LG Rodger Saffold to walk, but if for whatever reason he does, the expensive route to replace him could be Quinton Spain (Tennessee Titans) and the cheap option John Miller (Buffalo Bills).

I personally don’t have interest in New England Patriots DE Trey Flowers. Flowers is a versatile player who can play at DE or DT, he’s productive, he’s young, but.... he’s also likely going to receive a massive contract. I’d rather go a different route, or as you say, build good depth with that money.

At this point I wouldn’t be surprised to see any of them walk, though I’m still holding out hope that the Rams and Rodger Saffold’s camp can work something out. With C John Sullivan having his option declined, it’d be a dangerous game to replace two veteran offensive lineman in the same offseason.

I don’t think Jeffery Simmons will go in the first round, though he should just based on talent alone. Simmons tore his ACL just a few weeks ago preparing for his pro day/offseason activities, so it’s likely he’ll slip a decent amount. Based on talent, he should have been a top-10 pick. But when you factor in a lost rookie season and the incident he had in high school, he’s likely to go somewhere in round two. Lastly, yes, I would absolutely be interested in drafting Simmons still, he’s that good.

I think a trade down makes too much sense. I wouldn’t be against staying put at 31 if a prospect the Rams love lands in their laps, but moving down ten-ish spots and collecting an extra third-round pick while doing so sounds mighty tempting.

In order of most-to-least: Shaquil Barrett, Olivier Vernon, Justin Houston, Terrell Suggs, Cameron Wake, Clay Matthews. I would be thrilled over adding anyone on this list outside of Matthews.

More From Turf Show Times

This Article has a component height of 30. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...