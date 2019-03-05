The NFL Scouting Combine came and went, leaving us with more topics to discuss when it comes to 2019 NFL Draft prospects. With the combine always representing risers and fallers, it will indirectly affect the free agency plans as we head closer to the start of FA. If you missed last weeks TST mailbag, you can find that here.

Let’s jump right into it:

With Murray rumored to go to Arizona, that will be two athletic QB’s in our division(Russell Wilson). Does it change our defensive strategy going into FA and draft — Frank Fedail (@frank_fedail) March 3, 2019

It’s interesting to think about, but my guess would be no. The game in general has changed and majority of QB’s in this day and age do have some mobility. If you aren’t building your defense to have sideline-to-sideline ability with speed, you’re already behind the 8-ball. And with the duo of Cory Littleton and Mark Barron in 2018, I think the Rams showed that they were interested in building that way. Sacrifice some size against the run for some speed in coverage.

Top 2 mid/low cost FA alternatives at G if Saffold is a goner? — Jon Hodgson (@3rdGradeWonders) March 3, 2019

I’ve made it abundantly clear that I have no interest in allowing LG Rodger Saffold to walk, but if for whatever reason he does, the expensive route to replace him could be Quinton Spain (Tennessee Titans) and the cheap option John Miller (Buffalo Bills).

Would going for someone big like Flowers be better than building some good depth on the defense ? — KhanOfHoops (@KhanOfHoops) March 4, 2019

I personally don’t have interest in New England Patriots DE Trey Flowers. Flowers is a versatile player who can play at DE or DT, he’s productive, he’s young, but.... he’s also likely going to receive a massive contract. I’d rather go a different route, or as you say, build good depth with that money.

Saffold, Fowler, Barron, Brockers, Suh. Who’s coming back do you think if any? I think we’ll end up keeping saffold and Brockers — Tucker Paschen (@tpasch23) March 4, 2019

At this point I wouldn’t be surprised to see any of them walk, though I’m still holding out hope that the Rams and Rodger Saffold’s camp can work something out. With C John Sullivan having his option declined, it’d be a dangerous game to replace two veteran offensive lineman in the same offseason.

What are your thoughts on Jefferey Simmons now considering his recent injury? Still a first-round lock or might he fall to second or even third round? And if so, should the Rams pursue him in the late first round even if that might be a "reach" considering his injury? — Frederik Valeur (@FrederikValeur) March 3, 2019

I don’t think Jeffery Simmons will go in the first round, though he should just based on talent alone. Simmons tore his ACL just a few weeks ago preparing for his pro day/offseason activities, so it’s likely he’ll slip a decent amount. Based on talent, he should have been a top-10 pick. But when you factor in a lost rookie season and the incident he had in high school, he’s likely to go somewhere in round two. Lastly, yes, I would absolutely be interested in drafting Simmons still, he’s that good.

Do you feel like we will stay at no.31 or trade up/down? — Zackary Dill (@ZackDill74) March 3, 2019

I think a trade down makes too much sense. I wouldn’t be against staying put at 31 if a prospect the Rams love lands in their laps, but moving down ten-ish spots and collecting an extra third-round pick while doing so sounds mighty tempting.

Rank these rushers on who you'd want most to least on the premise of they are all FA going for 1 year deals and for the same price:



Terrell Suggs, Justin Houston, Clay Matthews, Olivier Vernon, Shaquil Barrett, $ Cameron Wake — Alex Washburn (@WASH_tubb) March 4, 2019

In order of most-to-least: Shaquil Barrett, Olivier Vernon, Justin Houston, Terrell Suggs, Cameron Wake, Clay Matthews. I would be thrilled over adding anyone on this list outside of Matthews.