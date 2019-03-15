As we all know, Los Angeles Rams backup QB Sean Mannion is an unrestricted free agent, and the Rams are beginning to plan for life without him. Former Jacksonville Jaguars QB Blake Bortles is slated to visit the Rams on Monday, per Mike Silver:

Free agent QB Blake Bortles, recently released by the Jaguars, will visit the Rams on Monday, according to a team source... @AroundTheNFL @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 16, 2019

Bortles was the third-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. After a tumultuous career with the Jaguars, Bortles was released just recently after the team signed free agent QB Nick Foles. Bortles — who was owed a large sum of money — hits free agency as a quarterback with 73 career starts under his belt. In his five-year career, Bortles has amassed 103 touchdowns, 75 interceptions, and 17,646 passing yards.

The highlight of his tenure in Jacksonville was reaching the AFC Championship game in 2017 and just narrowly losing out to the New England Patriots and QB Tom Brady.

Bortles was released, therefore he will not affect the compensatory pick formula.