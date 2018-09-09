4:05pm ET, CBS

Two of the AFC’s best going at it in StubHub. While the caliber of football should be pretty strong here and the intrigue for QB Pat Mahomes should be high, it will be interesting to see how many Chargers fans come to this one.

4:25pm ET, FOX

Really interesting one here. Not many are expecting big things in Mile High while Seattle is on the precipice of perhaps falling apart as the Legion of Boom comes to an end.

4:25pm ET, FOX

I think the Cardinals might be the most underrated team in the NFL heading into the 2018 season. But they’ve got a lot to figure out. As for Washington...yeah, no.

4:25pm ET, FOX

Two really interesting NFC sides here. I could see both winning their division and getting ready for a playoff run. I could also see both well under .500 and firing their head coaches at season’s end.

1pm ET, CBS

The Hard Knocks boys hold home field against one of the AFC’s best. Sure, this seems likely to tilt toward the favored Curtain, but Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson said on Hard Knocks that “this will be the greatest turnaround in sports history.” At least he’s not f*cking going seven and nine.

1pm ET, CBS

ANDREW LUCK IS BACK! ANDREW LUCK IS BACK! AND THE REST OF THE COLTS’ NOT GOOD ROSTER IS BACK TOO WHICH MAKES THIS VERY SAD FOR PEOPLE WHO WANT ANDREW LUCK TO SUCCEED AND PERHAPS OFFERS AN INDIRECT INFERENCE AS TO WHY LUCK WAS INJURED IN THE FIRST PLACE! ANDREW LUCK IS BACK!

Oh, and uh...Andy Dalton? Marvin Lewis? Why are the Bengals still here?

1pm ET, FOX

Former Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator Matt LaFleur takes over playcalling duties for Nashville’s finest for first-year Head Coach Mike Vrabel. Does fourth-year QB Marcus Mariota need to step up after leading the Titans to a winning season and a two-game playoff run despite a 13:15 TD:INT combo? Is football hard to understand? Do QB wins run on solar?

1pm ET, FOX

ALL OF MY ATTENTION IS HERE BETWEEN WHAT COULD BE THE BEST DEFENSE IN THE NFL AND 49ERS QB FLIMSY YAYAYAYO.

1pm ET, CBS

J.J. Watt and Tom Brady? Ew.

Also, this makes me realize Texans QB Deshaun Watson is the NFL version of Get Out.

Points for anyone who makes the Photoshop.

1pm ET, FOX

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will start this game in place of suspended QB Jameis Winston in New Orleans. This is a very mean thing to do to Ryan Fitzpatrick who is, by all accounts, a very nice and upstanding man.

1pm ET, FOX

This is very enticing. The Jags, for all of their volatility and shit-talking, head to NYC to take on the Giants, for all of their volatility and...well, more volatility.

Who throws more picks, Blake Bortles or Eli Manning? Who cares? This one is spicy!

1pm ET, CBS

Good lord, what the hell is this? Bills-Ravens? Are we already in December? We’re not?! Then why is this even a thing? Why is Buffalo a thing before December? What kind of crapfest is this absolutely destined to be? This is going to be some kind of wish-it-was-defensive-showdown that’s really just bad football that has us demanding to see QB Josh Allen while wishing QB Lamar Jackson was on another team and somehow expecting both teams to screw up both players’ trajectories after just one game.

So yeah, football!

Week 1. Time to overreact. Completely. It’s going to be a hot pile of mess, and we’re going to love it.

Lock in!