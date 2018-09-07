NFL-wide Headlines, Week 1

Khalil Mack gets traded to the Chicago Bears, becomes highest-paid defensive player

Trade official, source tells ESPN:



Bears get: Khalil Mack, a 2020 second-round round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick.



Raiders get: 2019 first-round pick, 2020 first-round pick, 2020 third-round pick, 2019 sixth-round pick.



So Bears get back second-round pick, too — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2018

When Aaron Donald became the highest paid defensive player in the NFL on August 31st, all eyes turned to the Oakland Raiders and disgruntled superstar LB Khalil Mack who had yet to report to camp. The pieces that were moved in this deal to the Bears had many questioning the leadership of the Raiders. Widely accepted that the Bears absolutely fleeced the Raiders. Raiders players took their thoughts to Twitter.

No way — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 1, 2018

No fucking way — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 1, 2018

Before everyone could even figure out how the Bears convinced the Raiders to attach a second-round pick, Mack was signing a lucrative contract extension. As it turns out, Bruce Irvin wasn’t wrong in tweeting this after Aaron Donald’s extension:

Mack turn now — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) August 31, 2018

San Francisco 49ers RB Jerrick McKinnon tears ACL, placed on Injured Reserve

#49ers big free agent pickup and starting RB Jerick McKinnon suffered a torn ACL today, source said. His season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

McKinnon was a big free agent signing for San Francisco, who will now turn to a combination of Alfred Morris and Matt Breida for Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Raiders cut WR Martavis Bryant with looming suspension

The Raiders had sent a 3rd round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Bryant, who is now looking at a suspension of a year or more for his third failed drug test.

Raiders trade for QB AJ McCarron , cut QB Connor Cook

We have acquired QB AJ McCarron via a trade with Buffalo.



More: https://t.co/V5ozbHy88d pic.twitter.com/wxqB9KGCkb — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 1, 2018

Cut day was a weird one for the Raiders. They lost their best player in a bad trade, their risky trade for a troubled receiver failed, and somehow acquiring AJ McCarron wasn’t the worst thing they did that day. For their sake, I hope that the Raiders can keep Derek Carr upright.

K Dan Bailey cut by Dallas Cowboys

The #Cowboys released veteran K Dan Bailey, which is a stunner even though it’s kicker news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

Perhaps the most shocking casualty on Saturday, Bailey is the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history. Brett Maher will take over kicking duties in Dallas. And it’s reasonable to believe that Bailey won’t remain out of a job for too long.

Cleveland Browns name QB Tyrod Taylor starter over Baker Mayfield

In a move done in front of the Hard Knocks cameras, number one overall pick Baker Mayfield is told he is the backup behind Taylor. Taylor is an analytics darling and perhaps gives the Browns the best chance to win right now. This seems like a fluid situation with a coach that has won only one game in his two seasons with the Browns.

QB Nathan Peterman named starter for the Buffalo Bills

Nathan Peterman named Bills' Week 1 starter https://t.co/tgC9oMF7IY pic.twitter.com/q8O2rCMj5g — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 3, 2018

Something, something, Colin Kaepernick is somehow out of a job.

RB Le’Veon Bell continues holdout with no end in sight

Maurkice Pouncey fed up with Le'Veon Bell, calling holdout "selfish" https://t.co/SXfvYtOkPK — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 5, 2018

It’s starting to get ugly in Pittsburgh. It’s been fairly accepted that this season would be Bell’s last in the Steel City, and this is the second straight season his holdout has gone into September. Perhaps Bell is worried about a DeMarco Murray situation where the Steelers would run him into the ground and let him hit the open market as a guy coming off a 450-touch season.

S Earl Thomas ends holdout

BREAKING: Earl Thomas plans to join Seahawks Wednesdayhttps://t.co/RdZC4FaIs4 pic.twitter.com/FdNKwRVcZL — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 5, 2018

The last surviving member of the Legion of Boom will join a Seattle Seahawks team that has seen their reputation upended in the last 12 months. The Seahawks agreed to wipe away his accumulated fines for failing to show up until now. The Seahawks rejected a second-round offer from the Cowboys for Thomas, who is entering the final year of his contract.