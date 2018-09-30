1:00pm ET, CBS

Ah, yes. Cincinnati, against...Atlanta. That classic battle.

This is Week 4 in the NFL. A largely confusing mishmash of matchups and narratives sandwiched by the Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings historic meetup and the Sunday evening/Monday Night Football duo of Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers/Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos.

The NFL knows where its bread is buttered.

Anyway, Bengals-Falcons.

Tampa-Chicago.

Tampa Bay, Florida. And Chicago, Illinois.

Honestly, I don’t want to see this football game. I would much rather put 500 Tampans and 500 Chicagoans in the same room and just watch them watch this game together. And talk about life. And fish.

If we’re being real though, this game could be phenomenally entertaining. Oh, and QB Jameis Winston’s suspension is over...so yeah.

Is this lowkey the most interesting game today?

One of these teams moves to 1-3 and pretty much ends their season. For the Lions and first-year Head Coach Matt Patricia, it would be disappointing. But not a huge setback for a franchise that has only made the playoffs three times since the year 2000. For the Cowboys?! This is a franchise operating from the same window of having a QB on a rookie contract that the Rams are. And despite the suggestion from Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones that the Cowboys and the Rams aren’t all that dissimilar on offense, a 1-3 start would have even Jerrah himself coming to terms with reality.

You could easily make the case this is must-win territory for the Packers. They get a Bills team coming off their Week 3 27-6 win over the Vikings that could be the strangest win of the season by year’s end. If the Bills can somehow pull a rabbit out of a hat twice in two weeks, it’d be shocking.

But hey, that’s why we watch.

Juicy.

Not juicy.

How did this become the game of the early slate? Not only is this the game of the week among the early offerings, this is the game of the year in a sense.

We had two major narratives going into the season. One, the strength of the NFC. And two, the potential end of the Patriots’ dynasty. It certainly seemed possibly in August. It seems much more possible now. With a loss today, it would accelerate into newfound territory.

Last year offered a glimpse of the New NFL. This year, it’s on full display. A win here by the Dolphins could well be the end of the Belichick/Brady era. And that’s...a thing.

