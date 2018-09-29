PFF week three NFL defensive line rankings

The team over at Pro Football Focus ranks the best defensive lines each week in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams’ highly touted line secures themselves a great spot at #4 in the league, citing the issue mainly being the edge rushers:

DEFENSIVE LINE RANKING, WEEK 3: 4th

The Rams’ defensive interiors, Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald, are easily the best defensive tackle tandem in the NFL. The duo has recorded 30 total pressures between them, tops among every team’s top-two pass-rushing defensive tackles through Week 3. Los Angeles’ lack of an edge presence, however, keeps the unit from the top spot in the league, as second-year Eastern Michigan product Samson Ebukam leads the team’s edge defenders in total pressures with just six.

As most probably expected, the edge rushers for the Rams simply haven’t played up to par. Samson Ebukam has been the best edge though even his impact has been relatively minimal as a pass rusher.

Dominique Easley has flashed but injuries are once again holding him out from being able to play.

Matt Longacre simply hasn’t shown up thus far. After undergoing back surgery in the offseason and a biceps injury in the preseason, Longacre has been incredibly silent throughout the season.

The interior defensive line trio of Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, and Michael Brockers will need to continue to carry this defensive line.

The Rams’ best hope at edge will likely be rookie fifth-round pick Ogbonnia Okoronkwo getting healthy and providing a spark from the outside.