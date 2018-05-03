Earlier this week, we got our first 2019 NFL Mock Draft from Mocking the Draft’s Dan Kadar that laid out the stock for various prospects with the 2019 NFL Draft officially less than a year out.

Today, we have a 2019 mock from ESPN’s Todd McShay (insider subscription required) that goes through the same process.

I’d mimic a lot of the same observations I had with Kadar’s mock, so I’ll just leave em over there without copying (except to say that Houston Cougars DT Ed Oliver is stupid good and McShay has him as his #1 pick where as Kadar had him at #2).

As for us, McShay goes with:

27. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky The star Kentucky linebacker was another potential 2018 first-round pick who decided to return for his senior season.

Allen’s an incredibly talented linebacker who’s a bit isolated on an otherwise unspectacular roster. I wouldn’t necessarily have an issue with the pick, but the linebacking class next year is shaping up to be really good. Even if the Rams go back to the LB well next spring, there’s going to be very difficult decisions ahead.

Of course the elephant in the room is how free agency plays out and which Rams leave to create roster holes next season.

In the interim, we’ve got football seasons at both the NFL and collegiate levels to play out that will set the stage for the draft next year.