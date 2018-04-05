Random Ramsdom 4/5: all-in on the Rams hype

The Rams are taking the win-now experiment to its limit | The Ringer

Danny Kelly, who found the Los Angeles Rams to be a laughable franchise, gushes about the decisions that GM Les Snead and company have made this offseason. But also: he, like many others, feel that this could all end up as a complete disaster. Fun.

Rams intend to extend Cooks before ‘18 season starts | NFL.com

Cool. WR Brandin Cooks for the long term. But before I can decide how I feel about this, what does DT Aaron Donald think about all of this money being thrown in other directions?

What are the expectations of the Los Angeles Rams? | Rams official site

The “Good Morning Football” crew talks about the expectations for the Rams in 2018.

Brandin Cook trade confirms the Rams know how to grab L.A.’s attention | OC Register

Everyone favorite Rams’ expert, Vinnie Bonsignore, talks about the buzz, splash, and entertainment value that the Los Angeles Rams seem to completely understand (and that the Los Angeles Chargers do not.)

Rams have eight picks in the NFL draft after Cooks trade | Rams official site

You know, no better way to fill up that practice squad than with a handful of six-round picks.

Rams copying Seahawks model, now look like Super Bowl favorites | King 5

The subtext of this: the Seattle Seahawks are garbage and the Los Angeles Rams are rad.

LA Rams: ideal gameplan for the 2018 draft without a first-round pick | LA Sports Hub

Who needs a first-round draft pick? Not the Rams. They’ll just trade for first-round talent -- same thing.

Five things to know about Brandin Cooks | Rams official site

He’s consistent, an Oregon native, and has an interesting hobby. Any guesses?

Coach McVay talks about Brandin Cooks on ESPN | Rams official site

McVay has always been a fan and finally got his man.