The LA Rams could be back in play for a free agent edge rusher

After the surprise trade that landed Robert Quinn with the Miami Dolphins, the Los Angeles Rams officially had zero starting edge rushers on their roster. And while we wait to see if the team can iron out a deal with free agent Connor Barwin, we can only speculate as to how the team intends to fill the void(s).

A potential option may have reemerged for the Rams on Friday morning, as NBC Sports’ Chick Hernandez reports:

Per source, the Redskins have withdrawn their latest offer to Junior Galette. Several teams remain in play including Cleveland and a reunion with Scot McCloughan who originally brought the edge rushing specialist to Washington. The Rams have also had discussions. #redskins — Chick Hernandez (@CHICKatNBCS) March 23, 2018

Galette, an undrafted pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFL Draft, turns 30 on March 27th. That said, assuming the Rams were still interested in signing him, he’d likely be a short-term/depth roster addition — not the answer as a replacement for Quinn, especially considering his recent history of injuries.

Galette spent his spent his last three seasons in Washington. He tore his achilles in both 2015 and 2016, and didn’t log a single game. Last year, he was able to play in all 16 games (starting none), tallying 20 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Prior to that, while with the Saints, Galette did put together two very productive years (2013-2014), where he racked up 22 combined sacks and four forced fumbles.