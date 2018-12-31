Game One versus the Oakland Raiders
CB, Marcus Peters’ interception for touchdown
Game Two versus the Arizona Cardinals
Home opener: Are the Cardinals ever going to cross our fifty?
Game Three versus the Carson Chargers
Injuries to CB Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters
Game Four versus the Minnesota Vikings
QB Jared Goff on fire, pass to WR Copper Kupp in the end zone a thing of beauty
Game Five versus Seattle Seahawks
What happened to the Rams secondary?
Game Six versus the Denver Broncos
Dominating performance by Rams overall and in particular, RB Todd Gurley The referees stink in this league
Game Seven versus the San Francisco 49’ers
DT Aaron Donald is unstoppable and who is this TE for Niners, George Kittle?
Game Eight versus Green Bay Packers
Please lord, not the last two minutes with QB Aaron Rodgers? Thank you, KR Ty Montgomery you’re my hero even if others think your dumb.
Game Nine versus New Orleans Saints
That was a first down! Replay sucks. CB Marcus Peters, what are you thinking?
Game Ten versus Seattle Seahawks
Nice rebound from tough loss, see ya Seachickens.
Game Eleven versus Kansas City Chiefs
The greatest regular season game I’ve ever seen in 60 years of Rams football, incredible win
Game Twelve versus Detroit Lions
Bye week blues, Rams’ offense looks crummy even though we got the win
Game Thirteen versus Chicago Bears
What the heck was that, Rams’ defense gives up 15 points and we still lose? I want the Bears in the playoffs
Game Fourteen versus Philadelphia Eagles
Panic mode. QB Jared Goff attempted to recreate the “butt fumble” with historic gaffe, by falling down and then trying to throw the ball. Rams better get better fast with only two games left.
Game Fifteen versus Arizona Cardinals
Trade RB Todd Gurley, we got C.J. Anderson.
Game Sixteen versus San Francisco 49’ers
No Gurley, no problem. Niners stink, I love DT Aaron Donald even if he didn’t get record. Rams earn bye week.
