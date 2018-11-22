Thanksgiving open thread

Let’s be real. As Los Angeles Rams fans, we have a ton to be thankful for.

But we had our time in the limelight on Monday. Today is a day to kick back, enjoy the gluttony of American excess from the supple givewells of couches and recliners within eyeshot and (though this part is not necessary) earshot of a television, and watch a metric butt ton of football.

12:30pm ET, CBS

Well this is a beaut. It’s also going up against the National Dog Show (which is fantastic) right as we’re heading into prime Thanksgiving Naptime, so you’ve got decisions to make.

My rec? Get a little of all on your plate. This is actually a great matchup with the Bears pushing into the top tier of the NFC while headed to their NFC North rivals on the road at Ford Field. And while the Bears may have benefited from a relatively soft schedule (though last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings may have served up some validation they needed), they’ll have their hands full here. The Lions are coming off of a big win over the Carolina Panthers with a loss serving them up to a December to unremember.

But also get you some pupsters. The top 20 is set, but this American Staffordshire Terrier is tearing things up this season. Really like them to come from behind in the second half.

And then get a damn nap like any good American should on Thanksgiving.

4:30pm ET, FOX

Why is this so good? What is going on here?

This game is set up to be absolutely fantastic for two strugglebeasts looking to crabwalk their way into the NFC East crown. This is the kind of game where both teams could end up under 20 points scored not because either defense is all that great but because they’re weird and we could see five turnovers and a safety and weird Jerry Jones shots and the worst B-roll of the day and Ezekiel Elliott disappearing into a gumbo pot.

Why is this so good? What is going on here?

7:30pm ET, ESPN

HEY KIDS, GET OFF MY LAWN. THIS IS THANKSGIVING. YOU’VE GOT FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY TO PARTY. THE HELL ARE YOU DOING WITH YOUR EGGS AND YOUR BOWLS AND YOUR MISSISSIPPI WHICH ABSOLUTELY NOBODY WANTS TO DEAL WITH ON THANKSGIVING AND MAYBE NOT EVER.

BE SAFE AND CALL US IF YOU NEED US TO PICK YOU UP.

8:20pm ET, NBC

If the Cowboys game serves us the worst B-roll, this is serving up the best. Thanksgiving in New Orleans. It would make a weary nation smile to bring out John Madden for this one. The Saints are holding home field as many (BUT NOT ALL) pundits’ pick for the best team in football on a nine-win streak as they get ready for a three-game road swing.

Obviously as Rams fans, we need to be paying attention to the outcome here as it could ultimately be the difference in the playoff seeding. So go...“team who beat us in the playoffs”...Sideshow Bob hrrrrgerhhhggghherhhrhrhrhrgrghghghhghg noise...