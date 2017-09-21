Los Angeles Rams 41, San Francisco 49ers 39: Whatever. What The Hell Ever.

Man, how the hell would I know.

The Los Angeles Rams played the San Francisco 49ers and due to the fact they scored more points, they were awarded the victory per the rules of the NFL.

It wasn’t a win. I’m not even sure it was a football game.

It was just spectacle. It was the confusion of a rollercoaster of agony and ecstasy and injury and aerial activity that we haven’t been a part of as Rams fans often over the last 13 years.

We’ve seen defensive battles and we’ve seen sloppy games and we’ve seen gutsy wins. This was different.

This was new.

But I don’t really know what it actually was.

Part of it was QB Jared Goff’s best game of his NFL career. Part of it was RB Todd Gurley’s best game since Week 11 of the 2015 season ending a 20-game stretch without a game of 100 rushing yards or more. Part of it was the emergence of the Rams’ new immigrants from Buffalo, WR Sammy Watkins and WR Robert Woods who had six catches for more than 100 yards each.

But part of it also was the defense. For all the warranted excitement behind the Rams’ 418 total yards, the 49ers outgained them. San Francisco converted nine third downs. QB Brian Hoyer threw for 332 yards. RB Carlos Hyde had nearly the exact same rushing performance as Gurley prior to the late 29-yard run Gurley had to ice the game.

The penalties.

The injuries.

The rivalry.

The 2017 Rams.

Whew.