Los Angeles Rams At San Francisco 49ers: Intermediate Injury Report Upgrades One

The Rams got some good news on one of their three injured players

Los Angeles Rams TE Gerald Everett
Los Angeles Rams TE Gerald Everett
A bit of good news for the Los Angeles Rams as they get ready to play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3:

2017 LA Rams Week 3 Injury Report

Name POS Injury Mon. Status Tue. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Malcolm Brown RB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Gerald Everett TE Thigh DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Kayvon Webster CB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Questionable

There’s a bit of a bidding Rams Rookie of the Year battle between WR Cooper Kupp and TE Gerald Everett. Kupp has seven receptions on 12 targets for 109 yards and that beautiful touchdown throw from QB Jared Goff in Week 1. Everett has been the big play hitter with just a perfect 100% reception to target ratio on four looks for 134 yards and a touchdown assist to RB Todd Gurley. Having him available on Thursday would be a big boost.

RB Malcolm Brown and CB Kayvon Webster remain absent. The return of CB Troy Hill from his two-game suspension that booted CB Kevin Peterson down a roster peg could have an immediate impact on gameplay rotation. Not sure how fans will feel about that, but such is the forced hand of injury.

Here’s the Niners’ side:

2017 San Francisco 49ers Week 3 Injury Report

Name POS Injury Mon. Status Tue. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Reuben Foster LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
George Kittle TE Hip DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Eric Reid S Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Jaquiski Tartt S Neck DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Jimmie Ward S Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Eli Harold LB Foot - - Limited Questionable

The big news on their side is that S Jaquiski Tartt got upgraded. With S Eric Reid already confirmed out, Tartt’s likely getting forced into this game ready or not.

Final practice report out tomorrow.

