“On the injuries, (TE) Gerald Everett had a contusion of his thigh. He came back, he’ll be day-to-day, but other than that we came out clean.”

(On if this game is a teachable moment going forward)

“Absolutely, that’s exactly right. It starts with me and we’ve got to do a good job. What I was proud of with our team was we fell behind early – some things that credit to Washington, they made some plays to give themselves a lead and we continued to fight back. We can’t hurt ourselves with the penalties, some of the different things that occurred throughout the course of the game. But, I know that we’ll look at ourselves critically in the mirror, coaches included, starting with me and making sure that we do a good job with our short week of preparation going into a game against our divisional opponent in the Niners and we know it’s going to be a great challenge.”

(On if WR Robert Woods accountability to admit his mistakes was important)

“Absolutely. That’s part of that football character that we talk about all the time – taking full responsibility for your actions, for your performance, no excuses, no complaining and that’s why Robert is one of the guys that we’re counting on. We know that he will respond the right way and we expect our entire team to be able to do the same thing.”

(On why they had so many problems stopping the run)

“I think they did a good job with some of the schemes. Until we go back and look at some of things on the tape, it’s hard to exactly identify and say, but credit to Washington for doing a nice job today.”

(On how he felt RB Todd Gurley looked today)

“I thought he did a nice job. He got some plays out on the perimeter where it was some tight, inside-zone type plays and then he bounced it out and was able to create. I thought the (offensive) line did a nice job. I’ve got to do a better job of giving ourselves a chance to get that going. It was hard in the first half, didn’t really have a lot of opportunities, but that’s not an excuse. It starts with me and I thought that Todd made a handful of plays today and it was good to see him be able to do that.”

(On if CB Trumaine Johnson had cramps at the end of the game)

“Just a cramp. Yeah, he’ll be okay. He was just cramping.”

(On what it was like watching the Redskins drive down the field for the winning touchdown)

“There was a couple plays here and there where you might have a chance to get off and then you’re also starting to try to gather your thoughts for the two-minute situation, whether you’re playing for a field goal or playing for a touchdown. Again, credit to Washington, they ended up making enough plays to win the football game and we didn’t do that.”

(On the fake punt)

“That was a play that ‘Bones’ (Special Teams Coordinator John Fassel) had a lot of confidence in. We’ve seen those guys, they’ve been repping that for a number of weeks now. He said he thought it would be a good time and I said, ‘Let’s go ahead and do it.’ And credit to (WR) Josh (Reynolds) and (P) Johnny (Hekker), they did a great job executing on that play.”

(On if Redskins QB Kirk Cousins marching the Redskins down the field at the end was his worst nightmare)

“I think it was – anytime it comes down to the last possession, it’s always exciting in this game. Like I said, those guys made some plays. At the same time, you’re trying to get some thoughts together, trying to foresee how this thing is going to play out. But, they made the plays, we didn’t. We’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror and see what we can do to get that thing fixed and move forward.”

(On QB Jared Goff’s interception)

“It was just one of those deals – they did a good job playing vision defense. (LB) Mason Foster made a flat break underneath on a quick-game concept that we had. I probably could have given us a better play and we could have made a better decision with the football.”

(On if both staff’s knowledge of each other played a big factor in the first half)

“I think they did a good job executing. I wouldn’t say that there was anything that surprised us. I just thought it was a good, competitive game. I’ve got a lot of respect for that Washington coaching staff, what they’ve done for me and I thought their defense did a nice job mixing up. (Redskins Defensive Coordinator) Coach (Greg) Manusky, credit to him and his staff. We’ve got to look at ourselves – I’ve got to do a better job for our team as a whole and that’s one of the things that now – first adversity that we’ve faced. We really get a chance to see how we’ll respond on a short week, so we don’t have much time to feel sorry for ourselves about this game.”

(On if they will have some long hours tonight because of the short turnaround with the Thursdaynight game)

“Yeah, you’ve got to start that preparation right away because everything is condensed down. The players will start with the recovery process and it’ll be more of an above the neck approach for the next couple days. But, that process and that procedure in terms of getting ready for that game on Thursday starts right now.”

(On if today went like how he envisioned it)

“It was just like any other game. I think there were some things that just looking at myself critically, I can do a much better job of for our team. That’s where you’ve got to be honest with your evaluations, but again, it was good to see a lot of those guys before. There are a lot of emotion involved, but once the game starts, it’s just like any other football game.”

(On how he thought Goff played today)

“I thought he did a good job. He created some off-schedule plays. It’s unfortunate the way the game ended where their defense made a nice play and we turned the football over. But, I thought with a handful of things that presented itself in terms of some of the looks, the different things, the situation we put him in – I thought he created and did a nice job for the most part.”

(On if Gurley’s plays in the passing game were planned or check downs)

“Couple of them were designed plays where he was the primary and then a couple of them were a great job by Jared being able to progress across the board and be able to find him as an outlet and then he made some plays when the ball got in his hands.”

(On the familiarity with the San Francisco coaching staff and prepping for them on three days)

“I think you’ve got to really make sure that what we ask our players to do are things that they feel comfortable with. We’ve got to look at kind of, what are some of the things that we’ve done a good job of? But then also what attacks, the coverages, some of the fronts and different things that the 49ers will present and the same thing for our defense defending their offense and special teams the same. It’s going to be a great challenge. It sounds like they had a tough battle against an excellent Seattle team and I’ve got a lot of respect for that coaching staff in San Francisco and I know (San Francisco Head Coach) Kyle (Shanahan) will have his guys ready to go.”

QB Jared Goff

(On his last throw, the interception, today)

“I think it was a good play by their defense. They covered it up pretty well. A play I probably shouldn’t have cut to the check down on and wish I wouldn’t have made obviously. Tough way to end it, but I think there’s a lot of good things to learn from in this game and obviously never like losing. And never ever, ever are you settling with that, but there were some good things to learn from.”

(On takeaways from today’s game)

“I think as a team we can take a lot away. I think we saw that we can fight back. We were down 13-nothing pretty early and couldn’t get much going offensively. Then, we were able to get some big plays and come all the way back – and get a chance to take the lead there and ultimately tied it with the field goal. Then still had a chance to win it at the end of the game. Had a chance to go down the field there and score and put it into overtime. We were unable to, but it’s good to know that we have that capability. With that being said, though, it wasn’t nearly where we could be – so it’s good to know.”

(On how RB Todd Gurley played today)

“Tremendous, tremendous. Todd was great. Todd was really good. We talked early on, they weren’t covering him much of our back-field in the pass game, so we were trying to get him the ball a little bit and sure enough we did. He kept jumping over people and making some plays.”

(On how he would describe the team today in comparison to last year)

“I think we’re 1-1. The first game we played really well at times and didn’t – and today the same way. I think we’re at the point where it can kind of go either way. You can either fight the adversity and come back on a short week this week, go up Thursday night to San Francisco and play the way we know we can or you can lay down. Knowing the guys in that room and knowing that it’ll be the first. I think that we’re excited to face some adversity and get a chance to respond.”

(On how Gurley ran the ball today)

“Great. You know really good. Especially, coming off of last week was not exactly what we wanted in the run game. But, I thought that the line did a great job opening up holes for him. You open up a little space for him and he‘ll make it work. He did a good job.”

(On tight games in the fourth quarter and if he thinks he must experience those type of situations to learn how to handle them)

“I’ve been playing for a long time. I’ve been in those situations before so it’s something that I know, and I know how to do. We need to do better in those situations. I need to be better. Ultimately, the whole game comes down to turnovers. We had two offensively and one on a crucial spot there at the end and I don’t think they had any, if I’m remembering correctly. So, that’s a difference of the game. Most of the time that’ll show who wins and losses.”

(On the difference in the offense this compared to last year’s offense)

“I think it’s similar to what I was saying earlier. Our ability to fight back that we now know we have. We didn’t have to do it in Week 1 – preseason’s completely different. But, knowing that we can go down 13-nothing, we probably could’ve even gone down 17-nothing and get a chance to fight back. We’ve got the weapons out there to make the plays – to make big plays and we get ourselves back in the game. I think it’s drastically improved. We now know that we’re never out of the fight and continue to keep going. As long as we execute and take care of the ball – good things will happen.”

(On how the 69-yard completion to TE Gerald Everett materialized)

“It was just an off-schedule play. I got out of the pocket and saw no one was covering him. He took the correct angle up the field and just gave him the ball and ran it up the field – he made a really good play. He played really well today. The seam ball he came up to was really good – really, really good.”

(On if his comfort-level in the pocket contributed to the couple plays today where he was able to keep the ball alive)

“Probably shouldn’t have done as much as I did today. I got a little too comfortable getting outside the pocket. I can probably sit in there and go through the progression a little bit further. But, yeah there were some times where it’s necessary. Today there were some times, but I think that we can be better with that and stick in there and trust the guys upfront and give ourselves a chance to get the ball down the field.”

(On what an off-schedule play means)

“Just when nobody’s open early on and I get out of the pocket and (TE) Gerald (Everett) went down the field.”

(On protection from the offensive line today)

“Protection’s great. I thought, again, they did a great job. They’ve continued to do a great job with (C) John (Sullivan) leading the charge up there and making all the calls and everyone else following suit and it was really good – really good across the board. Again like what I said with the run game, I thought was really good. Ultimately, I don’t want to keep saying everything was great, you know, we did lose the game, but I thought we did some good things.”

(On lessons he learned from playing in a short week last season)

“Get ready. It’s only a few days away and we will be on the road so we get one less day. Just get ready – three days away.”

(On playing in his home territory of San Francisco this week and what that means to him)

“It’ll be good. I’m sure I’ll have a crew there. I’m sure I’ll have a lot of people there and it’ll be fun. I’ve played in Levi’s once before in college, so it’ll be a good time to go back there and hopefully come away with the win.”

(On his familiarity with the players on the 49ers)

“Yeah, do have a lot of Pac-12 players.”

(On how that may help)

“I know they’re good players. That’s the really the only thing. I’ve been hit by them in the past, so hopefully I don’t get hit by them in the future. This week especially. We’ve got to come ready to play and ready to get ourselves another win.”

WR Robert Woods

(On how important it is to tie up the loose ends such as limiting penalties and turnovers)

“It’s a winnable game. I know we want all wins. It’s early in the year, but there’s things we can fix and we’re still in the game. We lost by seven. Still had a chance to come back and win the game. So you see the things – I mean, there are details that cost us the game, but I would say they’re very little that we can correct and just tighten them down. Like I said, we lost by seven, still in the game. If we fix that I feel like we should be able to compete and win those games.”

(On the fast turnaround heading into Thursday Night Football against San Francisco)

“Yeah. We’re starting that today. Our staff is already on it. Guys are sticking around in the locker room today just to get ahead of recovery. I mean, this is our day one preparation for San Fran, starts today.”

TE Gerald Everett

(On a reason to be optimistic moving forward)

“We still believe in ourselves and we know what we are capable of. We just had some stuff today that shouldn’t have happened with penalties and just negative plays. So, moving forward we’ve just got to cancel those out the best that we can.”

RB Todd Gurley

(On if he feels that he’s starting to hit his stride on the field)

“Yeah, I can’t be out there fumbling. That’s one thing that I’ve got to fix, but it was a good team effort. We fought hard today and we just didn’t get the result that we wanted.”

(On if he thinks about things during the game such as having multiple touchdowns and hurdling defenders)

“It just happens. I don’t really pay attention to it too much.”

(On if something was different out there today that caused his uncharacteristic fumble)

“(Redskins CB) Josh Norman…No, he’s a great player. He has that punch down pat, but that’s just no excuse for me to be out there putting the ball on the ground. So, I’ve got to get that fixed for sure.”

(On if he feels more comfortable with getting more touches in space)

“We did a good job on the offense. Just everybody making space for each other and just going out there and making plays. We just (weren’t) able to make enough plays.”

DT Aaron Donald

(On how much time it will take him to be in game shape)

“I’ll be good next week. Just to be out there with live movements, just to get the speed of the game and seeing little things to help me play a little faster. So like I said, breaking down the film and coming back next week a lot better.”

(On a quick turnaround with a Thursday game this week)

“I’ll be good. I’m going to be ready, a lot more ready than I was this week.”

(On how the 3-4 defense was for him)

“It’s the same as a 4-3, honestly. Had a lot of one-on-ones – I need to win those. That’s what they put me out there for so like I said, just need to knock out the cobwebs and get out there and play a lot better to help my team try and pull out close games like this.”

(On what he didn’t like about how he played)

“I didn’t win my one-on-ones. When I have one-on-ones, I usually win those. I was doing too much thinking. I keep trying to say, that’s on me so I just have to play better.”

LB Alec Ogletree

(On why they weren’t able to stop the run)

“They executed really well in what they were doing and kind of caught us in some bad calls sometimes and also we just weren’t playing physical enough to stop the run. You don’t do that, those are the kind of yards they’re going to put up on you. Like I said, it’s a short week and we’ll be ready for next week.”

(On how frustrating that passing touchdown was)

“I mean, it’s frustrating to lose period. We were definitely frustrated with giving up that amount of yards in the run game. When you don’t stop the run, you leave yourself open to a lot of stuff. They executed real well. Credit to them for coming in with a good game plan and doing the right thing. But, we definitely have a lot of work to do and we have a short week so quick turnaround for us. We’ll be ready.”

(On how they need to protect home turf)

“Yeah, definitely. Like you said, when you play at home, that’s your home field and you definitely want to protect your house and we didn’t do that today. Like I said, we have a short week and we’ll be ready next week.”

(On the difference with Aaron Donald being back)

“He came in and did what he needs to do to help us try and get a victory. But, like I said, we just didn’t get the job done today.”

OLB Robert Quinn

(On how they will go about fixing the run defense)

“Well, we really have got to break down the film, see what really hurt us. I thought they had a couple explosive runs. They made their plays when they had to. We just really need to go and break down the film and see what we did wrong. They just had a good game plan against us.”

(On how they held their pass game in check until the end)

“Like you said, I don’t know what their game plan was. It seemed early they wanted to run the ball. Like you said, when we thought we had things going, they kind of picked us apart at the end with that pass. Like I said, we kept fighting until the very end but in a situation like that, we as a team need to figure out why we need to make our play to give ourselves a better chance. So, like I said, learn and build on it and keep things moving.”

(On if he could feel the difference with Aaron Donald back)

“Like you said, it’s great to always have him. I think it made them a little nervous because they know the talent he has. But at the end of the day, with him here, we as a team didn’t do what we came to do and that’s win a football game. Like I said, we have got some work to do. But it was Week 2 and we have to keep moving.”