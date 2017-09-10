(Opening Remarks)

“Injuries – (CB Dominique) Hatfield came out, he got checked for a concussion, came back good and then (CB) Kayvon Webster we’re continuing to evaluate for his shoulder. Everybody else came out clean.”

(On what he can say about the coaching staff and how they prepared the team for this game)

“Can’t say enough. They had our guys ready to go and that’s where you feel so fortunate to have such a great coaching staff. When you look at (Defensive Coordinator) Wade Phillips leading the defense, Assistant Head Coach Joe Barry – we’ve got a handful of other great coaches on that staff. Special teams, (Special Teams Coordinator) John Fassel had those guys ready to go, (Assistant Special Teams Coordinator) Tyrone McKenzie. And the offensively, (Offensive Coordinator) Matt LaFleur, (Offensive Line) Coach (Aaron) Kromer, (Quarterbacks Coach Greg) Olson – really, I could go on and on. Every single one of our coaches, I feel very fortunate to have these guys. They’ve done an excellent job and then the players responded. We know it’s not a perfect game, but there’s a lot of things that the players did a great job with and, ultimately, it’s about coming away with a win and we were able to do that.”

(On the offensive line praising QB Jared Goff on managing the game, and what he saw from Goff)

“I think I saw the same. I thought he did a great job making good decisions, getting the ball out in the timing and rhythm of the play. We were able to avoid sacks for the most part. We took the one of third down where they ended up bringing a zone pressure on us and did a good job getting home. I thought he took good care of the football, made good decisions and he did seem to have good command of it. Offensively as a whole though, we have to avoid those penalties. We can’t beat ourselves with the pre-snap false starts, different things like that. That will get you beat and we’ve got to get that cleaned up. But, just from Jared as a whole, I’m very proud of him, thought he did a great job and it was awesome for him to get his first win.”

(On how he thought the offense flowed)

“I thought it was okay. I thought, really, we started out where the first drive, went down the field and then missed the third down and short. It led to a great field goal by (K) Greg (Zuerlein) and then after those penalties I thought we finished the first half the right way and then you’re kind of trying to play smart. We’ve got to be able to run the football better, more consistently get a hat on a hat, be targeted the right way and some of the things in the run game and then we’ve got to do a good job avoiding the penalties. But, I think it’s a step in the right direction, definitely some positives in the pass game. I know our guys will be motivated the right way to respond, so that’s kind of where we’re at offensively.”

(On if he thought that the success throwing the ball today will help to open up the run game later in the season)

“You hope so. I think we talk about it all the time, we want to be able to maintain a level of balance where you’re running it, throwing it and making people defend both. If you do that, then you kind of mix up what you’re seeing defensively because they’re trying to take one thing away and then you can kind of try to make them pay, hopefully, with the counter to it. But, we’ve got to a better job in the run game overall whether they’re giving us eight-man fronts or playing some split-safety coverages and that’s something that we’ll look at hard as a coaching staff moving into this week.”

(On him being anxious in seeing Goff play today and if he had a gut feeling of how he would perform)

“I’m not surprised that he played that way. When I was excited to be able to see him play, by no means was I not confident that he would come out and have a great performance. I thought he’s done a great job with his preparation throughout the course of the week. Put himself in a position to make good decisions, anticipate some throws and credit to him, he did an excellent job executing. Now we’ve got to see if we can do it again next week.”

(On how it feels to get his first win as an NFL head coach)

“It feels good. It’s a little surreal, but it’s one game. I think the thing about the NFL is it’s an extremely humbling business and while this was the goal and we came away with that, I know we’ve got a great Washington team that I’m very familiar with and we’re playing next week. (Redskins Head) Coach (Jay) Gruden will have those guys ready to go. Just seeing a couple plays, I thought their defense flew around excellent – just watching the Philly game just kind of when it’s up on the TV. I know what they have offensively and special teams, so it’s going to be a very tough challenge and Coach Gruden will have those guys ready to go next week.”

(On if he could sense the game being fun and entertaining for the fans)

“It’s hard to say. You’re kind of so locked in during the game. It’s nice to be able to kind of enjoy it towards the end when you feel like you’ve got the game secured. But, you’re kind of so locked in during the course of the game, that you want to stay focused on what’s important now. But, I thought the players did an excellent job of executing and credit to them for coming away with a win.”

(On if he’s figured out how to manage the in-game head coaching responsibilities yet)

“I think the biggest thing is, like I’ve mentioned over and over, being so confident and comfortable with John Fassel and Wade Phillips where you can be fully engaged making sure that you’re not feeling like I’ve got to flip over on the defensive headset. I want to make sure that we know – look at the pictures, what did we get defensively from the opponent – so that going into the next drive, you can kind of preview some things with the quarterback and with our other coaches so that they can prep their players. And that’s the luxury that you do have where you certainly what to be involved and know what’s going on, but you can empower those guys and make sure that it doesn’t take away from your ability to call plays. That’s why it feels so great about having those guys.”

(On how the defense took pressure off Goff today)

“Unbelievable. When we come away with the field goal to start the game and then for (CB) Trumaine Johnson to have the pick-six. Then when they end up getting a little something going offensively, here comes (S) Lamarcus Joyner, so can’t say enough about the defensive effort as a whole. I thought they were consistently putting pressure on (Colts QB Scott) Tolzien all day and really loved the way those guys fly around. It was fun to watch.”

(On if seeing the defensive performance today makes him excited that he can plug DT Aaron Donald in next week)

“I think what it makes you feel like is that these guys that played today did a great job. Certainly Aaron is an excellent player – we’ll figure that situation out as we move forward. But, don’t want to take away from what a great defensive effort it was for those guys that did play today.”

(On if he’s still figuring out the in-game timeline as a head coach with respect to having to run into the locker room at halftime following an interview)

“It comes quick. When you want to try to get some openers for the second half that’s where – I didn’t realize that was the fastest anyone has ever run. I like to think I’m in decent shape running around with these guys. But yeah, that 12 minutes goes quick, so you’ve got to be able to get up there, get in there and I’m not used to having to do those interviews at halftime.”

(On his confidence in the rookies and that they’ll be able to step up and perform this season)

“Absolutely. I think you look at (WR) Cooper Kupp, he’s a great player, made some big-time catches for us – the one handed catch on the crossing route. The type of player he is, all he’s going to remember is the one in breaking route that he could have made. But, I thought he responded excellent on the third- down-and-five, where he catches the wheel-route down the sideline. That’s the type of player he is and I think you’ll continue to see more of all those rookies. (TE) Gerald Everett makes a huge play on a second- and-10 down the left sideline, getting matched up one-on-one against a linebacker. I thought that was a big time turning point leading to that touchdown drive that he made on the second-and-10 to have that, I think it was a 35-yard plus catch.”

(On his reaction to having Donald back in the fold)

“You know I’m optimistic. I’m optimistic that he’s here. Here’s the thing that you like about Aaron though, you sit down with Aaron, you talk to him – Aaron loves football. He wants to get this thing figured out. When you talk to him about, ‘What do you think the best way to handle this is?’ The first thing he says is, ‘I don’t at all want to be a distraction to my teammates, so I’ll reconvene with the team on Monday and we’ll figure this thing out moving forward.’ So that’s why you appreciate Aaron because he is all about the right things. We’re trying to work to come to a solution. He’s a special player. In my interaction with Aaron, I have nothing but the utmost respect and hopefully come to a conclusion where we can get him on the field with his teammates and we know that he’ll certainly help our defense.”

(On what he is going to take away from this game going forward)

“I think you take away how fortunate you feel to be a part of it more than anything else. You look at the defensive effort today, you look at the special teams, offensively we were able to do some good things. I think it’s a step in the right direction, but it’s all about those players and I can’t say enough about the way that these guys have bought into what we’re trying to do. We know it’s one win and now, the true measure of performance, is consistency. Let’s see if we can have a great week of preparation and see if we can give ourselves a chance to have a good performance against a tough Washington team next week.”

(On if that was his first Gatorade bath)

“It was and I could have avoided it if I wanted to, but I felt like I kind of had to take it a little bit.”

(On how impressed he was with how Goff managed the game)

“Very impressed. I think that’s the goal – make good decisions, throw the ball with anticipation and accuracy in the timing and rhythm of the play and I thought he consistently did that today. Taking care of the football is a huge part of it and I thought he was able to get a handful of different guys involved in the pass game and that’s what you want to be able to do when we do have a handful of playmakers at the skill guys with our receivers, tight ends and backs. So, credit to Jared. I am very pleased with him today.”

QB Jared Goff

(On whether today’s win came as a surprise to him or did he expect it)

“I thought we came out and executed well. I thought there was a lot of things that we can definitely clean up, but for the most part (we are) 1-0 and 1-0 is always better than 0-1. I thought we played well as an offense and as a defense.”

(On his performance in today’s game)

“Yeah, I was happy. You know, like I always say, I just try to get the ball out, distribute it to the guys that make the plays – and thought I was able to do that pretty well.”

(On if he went into this year with confidence in the offense and if so, what gave him that confidence)

“Well of course, I mean it is a new offense and (Head Coach) Sean (McVay) has had the success he’s had in the past not by accident and so you know that coming in. Then just through the offseason, seeing what we’ve done and seeing all the stuff we’ve put in and how it does work. Today getting in the live game and seeing it actually come to fruition a little bit is definitely helpful.”

(On his favorite part of today’s game)

“I think the way we scored at the end, because we didn’t score in the second half for so long there, we were getting stuffed and couldn’t get anything going in the run game. Then at the end, there on that last drive that we scored on we were able to finish and put one in the end zone and it count. What we’re trying to do in the second half was run the ball and work on the clock a little bit, worked and we were able to move the ball and get in the end zone.”

(On it looking like they were having fun out on the field)

“Yeah, when you get two defensive touchdowns that’s fun and getting ‘Tru’ (CB Trumaine Johnson) out there and (CB) Lamarcus (Joyner) make those plays is fun for us, it helps us – takes a little load off us and then ultimately we have fun as a group. We preach that, we preach execute and have fun and enjoy it and today we did.”

(On if he feels like he has a lot of offensive targets to work with compared to last season)

“Yeah, I think so. I think with the additions we’ve made and everything we’ve done in the offseason, that’s how it’s set up. There should be playmakers on the outside and there was today. I’m very proud of those guys and the way they played – continued to get open and continued to run good routes and be friendly and catch everything.”

(On having a lot of time to throw the ball today)

“Yeah, I’d love to say the O-line great job today – just keeping me upright. I think I got sacked once and maybe hit twice. It was a great day for them and ultimately just keeping the pressure off and when they can do that it opens up a lot of things and it all starts with them.”

(On what T Andrew Whitworth has meant to him and offense line)

“Yeah, just consistency. I think he brings it every day. Every day you see him come out there and he is older, in the back end of his career, but he comes out every day and the effort he has – holds everyone to that standard and that helps us and helps ultimately the whole O-line and keeps that standard high.”

(On how pleasing today’s win was given the performance)

“Yeah it’s good. Like I said, I think 1-0 is always better than 0-1 and the way we were able to execute on a lot of things today was great. But with that being said, I think we know better than anybody how much stuff we did miss, how much stuff didn’t go the way that we wanted to and how much stuff we can improve on – ultimately if we’re able to do that we should continue to climb and get better.”

(On what he thinks they can improve on)

“A lot of things. I think there was a lot of just missed assignments and various things across the board, but it’s all easy fixes. It’s an easy thing, it’s all easy fixes – mostly mental stuff and stuff we can fix in practice and stay on top of. I think I speak for everyone offensively when I say we know we can do better than that.”

(On how it feels to get his first season opener win as a starting QB and Head Coach Sean McVay’s as a first)

“Yeah it’s exciting. Just starting off the season with the win regardless if it’s my first or Sean’s first, I think it’s exciting for everybody. It’s much better, I say it again, it much better than starting off 0-1.”

(On how throwing to WR Sammy Watkins early, helped set the tone)

“Yeah, definitely. I think Sammy’s done a great job. I think he’s doing a good job of getting himself open and he has the vertical speed that can threaten guys – something that we’ve looking for and he brings that for us. I thought he did a great job today. He’s only been in the offense for how ever long it’s been four weeks or so now and the way he’s been able to pick it up and being on the screws with everything has been great and so much more helpful for me.”

(On WR Cooper Kupp’s performance today)

“Yeah, Cooper’s great. Cooper did a great job. I keep saying the same thing. Cooper did a good job today and executed everything he needed to do and again, he’s another guy – just consistent. Every day in practice you get from him, I know no one was more upset than he was on that ball over the middle, but I told him I said, ‘We’re going to keep coming to you.’ I said, ‘You dropped one then you made a good play, you made up for it. We’re all good on that now’ – joking with him, but no he did a great job.”

(On with the amount of weapons he has now, if he feels that he’s taken on the mindset of just distributing the ball, making sound decisions or just managing the game and if so, is it different from his mindset in the past)

“Yeah, I think where I’ve played and my whole career a lot of the times it’s been if we don’t score however many, it’s not going to work. I think that’s something I’ve learned in the NFL is you don’t need to do everything yourself. Those guys get paid to and there’s a reason those guys are on your team and there’s a reason that they are who they are and are drafted and all that. So, continuing to get the ball to guys like Sammy, guys like (WR) Robert (Woods), guys like (WR) Tavon (Austin), guys like Cooper, guys like (RB) Todd (Gurley). I mean stuff like that is huge and I know I’m not going to be the one picking up the yards it’s going to be those guys.”

(On what contributed to him developing that mindset, it being him growing in the game or the personnel he has now)

“Both. I think ultimately just growing in the game. I think that’s what every quarterback wants to do, just continue to distribute, get the ball out of my hands – don’t take sacks, don’t turn it over, distribute the football and if we do that we should be pretty successful.”

(On if he feels like he has something to prove to doubters such as sports media or fans)

“No. I promise you I’m not thinking about the sports talk radio hosts when I’m playing (laughs). I’m trying to do my best for my teammates and come in every day to practice and be the best player and teammate and leader I can be and let (the media) do whatever they want to do and continue to lead this team.”

RB Todd Gurley

(On what the offense looked like to him on the field compared to last year)

“We did a good job. We executed and obviously, we can get a lot better at a lot of things, but it was a great win. First game, defense did great.”

(On how he feels today’s game against the Colts went for him)

“It was good. Like I said, we scored some points on offense, trying to compete out there with the defense. Man, those guys played a heck of a game. So I like I said, we’re going to go back and look at the film tomorrow and just keep getting better and get ready for Washington next week.”

(On how different QB Jared Goff looks this year compared to last year)

“He did a good job today. We’re not worried about last year. Last year is last year. We’re just going to keep moving forward.”

(On if having more offensive weapons this year will cause opposing defenses to respect the passing game and as a result help him in the run game)

“I don’t know what they’re going to do. Like I said, we’re just going to go out there, play our game, do what the coaches tell us and just keep executing.”

WR Cooper Kupp

(On making some big catches in his first career NFL game)

“Yeah, it was a lot of fun. Anytime the team can put together a ‘W’ like this, collectively – offense, defense, special teams. Everyone just played lights out and it helps on offense when defense puts up 16 points for you, that’s huge. Offensively, there’s a lot of stuff that we did well, but there’s a lot of stuff we’ve got to fix. Like, I’ve got to catch that ball on third down or second down. When we’re wide open, like that thing’s open, I’ve got to make those plays. So, we’re going to go back and watch the film and learn from it, see what we can improve on.”

(On if he will remember the drop more than he will remember all of the catches he did make)

“No, at the end of the day, you’ve got to flush it all, the good and the bad. You’ve got to flush it. You learn from it, then you move on. We’re really excited about the opportunity in front of us, going up against a pretty good Washington team. We’re really excited about preparing for them and fixing what we can this week and being better next week.”

(On if he had nerves going into the game against the Colts)

“Yeah, I always have nerves. It doesn’t matter. I’ve had nerves since I was nine years old first stepping onto the football field. It’s all the same. It’s kind of special being able to have that. I don’t think a lot of people get to feel that, so I embrace it. For me, when I’m not nervous anymore, that will be a time that I won’t be playing football anymore.”

WR Robert Woods

(On if he’s surprised that the Rams were able to score 46 points today considering the team’s offensive performance last year)

“That was last year’s team, whole different team. We’ve got (Head Coach Sean) McVay here. Just a whole different offensive game-plan. I think we’re trying to attack defenses a little bit more and I think it shows with the points. But, we missed out on some points, still not perfect, got an opportunity to gain on for next week. But it’s a good start, you know, Week 1, got to stay positive and enjoy it, but we’ll look at the film tomorrow and just try to capitalize on it next week.”

(On what about the game-plan was effective in allowing the ball to get spread around)

“I would say that is our game-plan – just keep the defenses on edge, hurrying up, slowing down the pace, throwing out wide, throwing inside, running the ball wide, running the ball inside. I think that’s our whole offensive game-plan and what that brings, different people touching the ball, spreading it around and allows us to put up 46 points.”

(On QB Jared Goff’s performance as a whole)

“Pretty good. Expected. Expected of him. We see it at practice. We see him making these throws, calling these plays, very poised and confident. You see him out there today, making those throws, giving receivers chances like Cooper Kupp to go up and make plays on the ball. I mean, I would say that’s confidence and you saw it here today.”

CB Trumaine Johnson

(On his thoughts about the early interception and fumble)

“Just trying to set the tone early coming in on defense and we did that. I was glad I was able to make a play for this team.”

(On how much Lamarcus Joyner’s pick six, the second pick six of the game does for a defense)

“Scoring on defense is big. We put emphasis on that all week. We had a couple pick sixes, a couple turnovers. It was good. It was good for our defense.”

(On what point he knew they were in control of the Colts offense)

“We came into this game playing technically sound. We knew (Colts QB) Andrew Luck wasn’t going to play. No disrespect to (Colts QB) Scott Tolzien, he’s a great quarterback. But going in, we’re playing technique football and we know what we had to do.

(On if he could sense a performance like this coming)

“Big time, man – when we went through OTA’s and camp. I’m just happy it went well in a game time situation, it was good for him.”

OLB Robert Quinn

(On how the Rams defense gave the Colts a little bit of everything)

“When (Head Coach Sean) McVay got here, he raised out accountability level, our standards. And I think guys are having fun. It’s a game you know, so you better have some fun. They flew around and made plays and that’s all you can really ask for. Of course we’re looking for improvements every week but it’s a good way to start.”

(On how he felt after not playing in the preseason)

“I felt good. I mean of course I was a little game rusty, not having played a game. But after a few snaps it was back into game mode, stopped thinking as much so that’s just kind of what happened. Went on to being regular me.”

(On what he thinks they can do with Aaron Donald back in the lineup)

“All we’re worried about is what we can control. We’re looking at our opponent no matter who’s available and who’s not. We’re going to expect to win, which everyone should. Again like I said, the coaches came in from day one holding us to a higher standard, so like I said, no matter who’s here and who’s not here, guys hold themselves on a different level so we’re going out there trying to win each and every week no matter who’s available and who’s not and just leave it at that.”