The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Green Bay Packers tonight, 10-24.

It doesn’t matter.

A few of the players on the Rams who saw action tonight will fill out the bottom of the 53-man roster, due on Saturday. Most of them won’t. Instead, some will head to the Rams’ practice squad or other practice squads or the regular season free agent waters waiting for injury or other dilemmas to open up space to let the dream continue.

Tonight gave a bunch of guys some bullets from their NFL resumes, bullets they’re likely going to need this weekend and beyond.

And yes, there could well be a few guys who sneak their way up the ladder over the coming years under Head Coach Sean McVay. Go back to the practice squad in 2012, the first year under former Head Coach Jeff Fisher, and you’ll see RB Chase Reynolds, TE Cory Harkey and C Tim Barnes. All of them climbed that ladder.

The regular season looms. Roster cuts are coming.

The preseason is over.

Sean McVay’s reign is about to begin...