Final Los Angeles Rams 53-Man Roster Prediction

QB

(2016: 3 kept on initial 53-man roster, 2015: 3, 2014: 2)

2017 Projection: 2

In: Jared Goff, Sean Mannion

Out: Dan Orlovsky

No Longer on Roster: N/A

Change from Last Projection: N/A

If Jared Goff wasn’t a #1 Overall pick, there would be rumblings of a serious QB controversy with the Rams. If Mannion keeps developing at his current pace, Rams fans may be re-living the Redskins QB drama of the not-too-distant past.

RB

(2016: 4, 2015: 5, 2014: 5)

2017 Projection: 4

In: Todd Gurley, Malcolm Brown, Justin Davis, Aaron Green

Out: Lance Dunbar, De’Mard Llorens, Lenard Tillery

No Longer on Roster: N/A

Change from Last Projection:

Todd Gurley’s backups continue to play extremely well. Rams fans can go into the season assured that their backfield has the end talent and depth to boot.

WR

(2016: 7, 2015: 6, 2014: 5)

2017 Projection: 6

In: Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Tavon Austin, Pharoh Cooper, Josh Reynolds

Out: C.J. Germany, Justin Thomas, K.D Cannon, Paul McRoberts, Shakeir Ryan, Brandon Shippen, Nelson Spruce

Suspended: Mike Thomas

No Longer on Roster: N/A

Change from Last Projection: N/A

If there was any cap relief from cutting Austin this year he’d likely be a goner. Credit Sean McVay for saying all the right things with Tavon, but it’s tough to see him being in the Rams long term plans - especially with Sammy Watkins entering a contract year.

Oh, and the Rams young WRs are pretty good too. Kupp and Reynolds make the Rams WR corps suddenly look much better.

TE/FB

(2016: 4, 2015: 3, 2014: 5)

2017 Projection: 4

In: Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett, Sam Rogers, Cory Harkey

Out: Travis Wilson, Johnny Mundt

No Longer on Roster: N/A

Change from Last Projection: Hemingway OUT (Injury)

The Rams are lucky to have someone as experienced as Harkey to step into the spot vacated by Hemingway’s injury.

OL

(2016: 10, 2015: 10, 2014: 9)

2017 Projection: 9

In: Andrew Whitworth, Rodger Saffold, John Sullivan, Jamon Brown, Rob Havenstein, Andrew Donnal, Cody Wichmann, Jake Eldrenkamp, Austin Blythe

Out: Darrell Williams, Pace Murphy, Parker Collins, Michael Dunn, Alex Kozan

No Longer on Roster: N/A

Change from Last Projection: Blythe IN, Kozan OUT

The Rams starting 5 has looked fairly good this preseason. Yes, they’ve given up some sacks, but those have for the most part been against elite pass rushers that are going to get theirs one way or another.

DL

(2016: 8, 2015: 8, 2014: 10)

2017 Projection: 7

In: Ethan Westbrooks, Michael Brockers, Louis Trinca Pasat, Mike Purcell, Tanzel Smart. Tyrunn Walker, Morgan Fox

Out: Cashaud Lyons, Omarius Bryant, Casey Sayles

No Longer on Roster: A.J. Jefferson

Change from Last Projection: Donald OUT, Walker IN, Fox IN

The holdout can no longer be ignored. Until he shows up, Donald can’t be counted on to play against the Colts. Les Snead needs to pull something out of his ass SOON to break this deadlock.

In the meantime, the Rams have to go with quantity over quality and it costs Cody Davis his spot on the team.

LB

(2016: 5, 2015: 6, 2014: 5)

2017 Projection: 9

In: Robert Quinn, Connor Barwin, Alec Ogletree, Mark Barron, Matt Longacre, Samson Ebukam, Josh Forrest, Bryce Hager, Ejuan Price

Out: Cassanova McKinzy, Carlos Thompson, Nic Grigsby, Cory Littleton, Kevin Davis, Folarin Orimolade, Andy Mulumba, Davis Tull

No Longer on Roster: N/A

Change from Last Projection: N/A

The Rams decided to sit all four starters for week 3 and have been extremely cautious with Barron and Quinn. After losing Easley early in the preseason it seems that McVay is taking the cautious route.

However, Quinn and Barron will enter the regular season not having seen game action in Wade Phillips’ scheme. One has to wonder if that is going to hamper the defense Week 1.

CB

(2016: 5, 2015: 4, 2014: 6)

2017 Projection: 5

In: Trumaine Johnson, Kayvon Webster, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Michael Jordan, Troy Hill

Out: Blake Countess, Kevin Peterson, Aarion Penton, Carlos Davis, Tyqwuan Glass

No Longer on Roster: N/A

Change from Last Projection: N/A

Injuries are making what was once a strength into a potential weakness. Hopefully McVay’s plan to rest players helps this group get healthy.

S

(2016: 4, 2015: 5, 2014: 4)

2017 Projection: 4

In: Lamarcus Joyner, Maurice Alexander, John Johnson, Marqui Christian

Out: Cody Davis, Isaiah Johnson, Dominique Hatfield

No Longer on Roster: N/A

Change from Last Projection:

Davis simply hasn’t played well enough to keep his roster spot.

ST

(2016: 3, 2015: 3, 2014: 3)

2017 Projection: 3

In: Greg Zuerlein, Johnny Hekker, Jake McQuaide

Out: N/A

No Longer on Roster: N/A

Change from Last Projection: Coons OUT

With Coons released, the Rams ST triumvirate is again complete.

Practice Squad

RB Lenard Tillery, WR Brandon Shippen, WR Nelson Spruce, TE Johnny Mundt, OT Michael Dunn, DE A.J. Jefferson, OLB Cory Littleton, LB Nic Grigsby, CB Kevin Peterson, S Dominique Hatfield

Overall

Offense: 25, Defense: 25, Special Teams: 3

(2016: 28/22/3, 2015: 27/23/3, 2014: 26/24/3)