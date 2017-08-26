So be it.

The Los Angeles Rams lost tonight to the Los Angeles Chargers in the first official installment of the #FightForLA.

That part won’t matter.

What will matter is to what degree tonight plays into their 2017 seasons and beyond.

QB Jared Goff looked horrible after a great showing against the Oakland Raiders a week ago. The gameplan looked confused once DE Joey Bosa blew up Goff for a 76-yard fumble return from fellow Chargers DE Melvin Ingram. Goff threw a horrendous interception that defied explanation. The defense hardly made good on the low bar set by the offense as starting Chargers QB Philip Rivers finished 6/6 for 85 yards and a TD.

So now? Bury it.

Bury it, and accept that all of this is pretense. Not pretext. Pretense.

The only degree to which any of this matters is how much it affects what matters in September.

Succumb to sleep. Week 4 of the preseason will let the coaches get some final input on carving out a 53-man roster.

Soon, this will matter.