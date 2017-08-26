The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers in the #FightforLA. It was not much of a battle for the starters, folks.

The Chargers came out of the gates running, while the Rams were caught flat-footed. Even with the less than impressive showing, who caught the eyes of spectators in the loss?

Winners

RB Malcolm Brown

With RB Todd Gurley not suiting up, Brown received the start against the Chargers. With heavy running and the willingness to go through defenders, Brown impressed to the tune of nine carries for 44 yards. He solidified his role as the RB2 to Gurley.

Not bad for a former UDFA.

WR Josh Reynolds

The fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M showed out once again this week. After catching the game-winning TD last week against the Oakland Raiders, Reynolds struck again. After taking a vicious hit, Reynolds reeled in a 38-yard TD on a well placed ball from QB Sean Mannion. The rookie took advantage of WR Cooper Kupp’s absence, finishing with three catches for 71 yards and a TD.

WR Pharoh Cooper

Cooper has been having a rock solid training camp and preseason, and continued that tonight. Reeling in five catches for 70 yards, Coop could be carving out a nice little niche for himself.

HC Sean McVay

The youngest coach in NFL history has impressed me through his first three, albeit preseason, games. After falling down 21-0, McVay stayed calm and composed and was able to lead the team back into the game. Another plus is McVay challenged a play and.....wait for it....was able to actually FIND his flag. That is a victory in its own right, as we know head coaches of over 25+ years who struggle with that...

Losers

QB Jared Goff

After impressing last week against the Raiders, Goff got off to a nice start tonight against the Chargers. Looking calm and collected, that all changed on a strip sack from Joey Bosa. The play seemed to rattle Goff as he never seemed to recover, throwing a horrendous INT on the ensuing drive. After showing so much potential last week, tonight was a major step back for the Rams’ QB.

S Lamarcus Joyner

While Joyner didn’t play long, he didn’t look good. Surrounded by backup players, Joyner got absolutely burned by Chargers WR Travis Benjamin for a long TD on the opening drive. As someone many have predicted as a potential breakout player, Joyner MUST improve off of what we saw today.

WR Nelson Spruce

Everyone’s (though not my) favorite receiver may be seeing his Rams career coming to an end. With continued injury problems and limited athletic ability, it’s hard to see how Spruce sticks around. He had a great chance tonight to prove his worth, but wasn’t even dressed. This seems like the end of the line for the fan favorite, barring a miracle.