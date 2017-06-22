McVay Pleased With Progress in Offseason Program | Rams’ Official Site

Sean McVay’s first offseason program as the Rams’ head coach was over. Surprising the players with a reward for their hard work throughout the offseason, McVay heard roars of an overjoyed team by announcing the end of minicamp a day early.

The optimist sees the 2017 Los Angeles Rams like this: Good on defense, good on special teams, and now it's just a matter of how quickly they can fix the offense.

The rookie out of Eastern Washington was an upper-level pass-rusher in college and should contribute early to the Rams defense.

The Rams waived defensive back Brian Randolph, leaving them with 85 players on their roster.

Gurley regressed in 2016 as he saw a big decline in his overall grade after a great rookie year in 2015.

Get to know the Rams new Assistant Head Coach and Linebackers Coach Joe Barry in this mic’d up OTA edition of Wired.

The Rams will need an even better performance from their receivers this year, particularly Tavon Austin.

Potential extensions for Aaron Donald and Trumaine Johnson from the Los Angeles Rams have been popular topics of discussion this offseason.

The Los Angeles Rams have high hopes for their future. A future that will depend heavily on the development of this team’s young talent. The trajectory of their young talent will either make or break the Rams for ensuing years.

As the Washington Redskins get closer to the start of another season, Redskins.com will preview all 16 of the team’s regular season games continuing with today’s look against the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s never too early to think about which active players will one day be enshrined in greatness down the road as future Hall of Famers. We selected one player from each team that’s most likely to get inducted at some point.

The Cowboys running back, who led the league in rushing as a rookie, wants his growth to follow that of Faulk. Elliott calls the Hall of Famer a complete running back.

The Jaguars claimed offensive lineman Demetrius Rhaney off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday and released rookie center Parker Collins.

While Robinson has not yet practiced for the Lions, who acquired him for a 2018 sixth-round pick on the final day of last week’s minicamp, it’s not a big leap to think the team is counting on him to fill in for Taylor Decker for a significant portion of the season.