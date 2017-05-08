Rams want WR Tavon Austin to become a deep threat | PFF

Outlining Tavon Austin’s former success with occupying the deep threat role

Rams really value UDFA CB Aarion Penton | Yahoo

The Rams used 25% of their UDFA signing bonus cap to sign the former Mizzou CB

Rams impressed with conditioning of RB Todd Gurley | Bleacher Report

Apparently the Rams are impressed with Gurley’s off-season conditioning and practice habits

Rams mailbag and draft analysis | LA Times

Gary Klein answers Rams questions, and talks about how the draft went for the Rams

Between the Horns: Rams draft wrap-up | The Rams’ official site

Myles Simmons and D’Marco Farr talk about the draft and the players selected

GMFB talks about Rams new rookie TE Gerald Everett | The Rams’ official site

Peter Schrager and Nate Burleson say Everett could be Goff’s #1 option next year

Tavon Austin undergoes wrist surgery | The Rams’ official site

Austin has off-season surgery, will miss OTA’s

Now or never for Greg Robinson | Cover 32 Rams

Outlines the situation for now RT/OG Greg Robinson

UAB head coach labels former TE Gerald Everett a “freak” | AL . com

Head coach of former UAB TE Gerald Everett takes pride in Everett’s ability

Which Rams rookie will make an instant impact | EndZone Score

Brendan Abban talks about the TE position and role within Coach McVay’s offense