UAB head coach Bill Clark knew Gerald Everett could be a 'freak' | AL.com

Gerald Everett may not have finished his college career at UAB, but the Los Angeles' Rams tight end who was recently drafted in the NFL Draft's second round first made his mark there. There will certainly be a plaque honoring Everett.

3 Bold Predictions for Rookie TE Gerald Everett | Rams Wire

When the Los Angeles Rams drafted South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett, some thought it was a bit of a reach. But it could pay off well.

Rams’ Depth Chart is Starting to Clear Up | ESPN

The draft is over, undrafted free agents have been signed, and the Los Angeles Rams did a little bit of roster maintenance in recent days, parting ways with offensive lineman David Arkin and claiming nose tackle Mike Purcell. Their roster sits at 88 players, two shy of the offseason limit. And OTAs are now only 18 days away

Rams Want Austin to Become More of a Deep Threat | Pro Football Focus

Austin would have to dramatically alter his game if he wants to threaten deep.

32 Head-Scratching Draft Picks | CBS Sports

Say what? That was the shocked response by many fans as they heard some of the selections in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Re-Ranking the 2015 Running Back Class | NFL.com

What happened to Todd Gurley? A year ago at this time, one could have made a case that he was the best player from the 2015 NFL draft class. Now it's debatable whether he's even one of his draft's top three running backs.

(PHOTOS) Rams Offseason Workouts | Rams’ Official Site

Take a look at the pad-less Rams getting in a bit of work in those sweet new blue/white helmets.

Former Hilltopper LB Davis Headed to Rams’ Camp | BG Daily News

Western Kentucky is now sending 11 former players to NFL camps this month. Drew Davis accepted an invite to the Los Angeles’ Rams minicamp, WKU’s football program announced Thursday.

Penton Received 25 Percent of Rams' Signing Bonus Cap for UDFAs | Yahoo!

The Los Angeles Rams have made their interest in undrafted free agent Aarion Penton abundantly clear, specifically with a big signing bonus.

Former Titans/Rams Head Coach Jeff Fisher Moving Back to Nashville | Tennessean

Jeff Fisher is going home. Not back to California where he grew up and played college football. Not back to Chicago where he played in the NFL or Houston where he first became a head coach. Fisher, 59, is moving back to Nashville, the place he truly considers his home.

Rams Seeking Record-Smashing Naming Rights Deal for New Stadium | CBS Sports

If any company out there is hoping to put its name on the Rams' new stadium in Los Angeles, they better run the plan by their accounting department first, because it's not going to be cheap.