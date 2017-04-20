2017 Los Angeles Rams NFL Schedule Released

Here’s the official 2017 Regular Season Schedule for the Los Angeles Rams:
2017 Los Angeles Rams Regular Season Schedule
|Wk
|Date
|v/@
|Opponent
|Time (ET/PT)
|TV
|Wk
|Date
|v/@
|Opponent
|Time (ET/PT)
|TV
|1
|Sep. 10
|v.
|Indianapolis Colts
|4:05/1:05pm
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 17
|v.
|Washington
|4:25/1:25pm
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 21
|@
|San Francisco 49ers
|8:25/5:25pm
|NFL Network/Amazon Prime
|4
|Oct. 1
|@
|Dallas Cowboys
|1pm/10am
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 8
|v.
|Seattle Seahawks
|4:05/1:05pm
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 15
|@
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4:05/1:05pm
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 22
|v.
|Arizona Cardinals*
|1pm/10am
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 29
|BYE
|9
|Nov. 5
|@
|New York Giants
|4:05/1:05pm
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 12
|v.
|Houston Texans
|4:05/1:05pm
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 19
|@
|Minnesota Vikings
|1pm/10am
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 26
|v.
|New Orleans Saints
|4:05/1:05pm
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 3
|@
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:25/1:25pm
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 10
|v.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25/1:25pm
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 17
|@
|Seattle Seahawks
|4:05/1:05pm
|FOX
|16
|Dec, 24
|@
|Tennessee Titans
|1pm/10am
|FOX
|17
|Dec, 31
|v.
|San Francisco 49ers
|4:25/1:25pm
|FOX
* - The Rams' “home” game against the Cardinals will be played in London, England, October 22
It’s a relatively comfortable run for the Los Angeles Rams, all things considered.
Two home games to open the season. A bye week in the middle of the year. Home heavy early scheduling overall.
I’m not huge on our 2017 season, but the schedule certainly doesn’t seem to be an issue to hold us back unlike previous years.Here’s the Rams’ preseason slate:
2017 Los Angeles Rams Preseason Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|TV
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|TV
|v. Dallas Cowboys
|Sat., Aug. 12
|9pm ET/6pm PT
|CBS/Univision
|at Oakland Raiders
|Sat., Aug. 19
|10pm ET/7pm PT
|CBS/Univision
|v. Los Angeles Chargers
|Sat., Aug. 26
|8pm ET/5pm PT
|CBS (national)
|at Green Bay Packers
|Thu., Aug. 31
|7pm ET/4pm PT
|CBS/Univision
For reference, here are the Rams offseason program dates. And here’s the league calendar up through early August. The NFL should release an updated calendar in the summer in coordination with the team training camp dates and final preseason game details. We’ll of course have that up as soon as it’s available.
Stay tuned to TST for full analysis of the schedule with game-by-game win-loss predictions coming soon.
Get your Rams tickets from our partners at Stubhub!
Loading comments...