2017 Los Angeles Rams NFL Schedule Released

Here’s the official 2017 Regular Season Schedule for the Los Angeles Rams:

2017 Los Angeles Rams Regular Season Schedule Wk Date v/@ Opponent Time (ET/PT) TV Wk Date v/@ Opponent Time (ET/PT) TV 1 Sep. 10 v. Indianapolis Colts 4:05/1:05pm CBS 2 Sep. 17 v. Washington 4:25/1:25pm FOX 3 Sep. 21 @ San Francisco 49ers 8:25/5:25pm NFL Network/Amazon Prime 4 Oct. 1 @ Dallas Cowboys 1pm/10am FOX 5 Oct. 8 v. Seattle Seahawks 4:05/1:05pm CBS 6 Oct. 15 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05/1:05pm FOX 7 Oct. 22 v. Arizona Cardinals* 1pm/10am FOX 8 Oct. 29 BYE 9 Nov. 5 @ New York Giants 4:05/1:05pm FOX 10 Nov. 12 v. Houston Texans 4:05/1:05pm CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm/10am FOX 12 Nov. 26 v. New Orleans Saints 4:05/1:05pm FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Arizona Cardinals 4:25/1:25pm FOX 14 Dec. 10 v. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25/1:25pm FOX 15 Dec. 17 @ Seattle Seahawks 4:05/1:05pm FOX 16 Dec, 24 @ Tennessee Titans 1pm/10am FOX 17 Dec, 31 v. San Francisco 49ers 4:25/1:25pm FOX

* - The Rams' “home” game against the Cardinals will be played in London, England, October 22

It’s a relatively comfortable run for the Los Angeles Rams, all things considered.

Two home games to open the season. A bye week in the middle of the year. Home heavy early scheduling overall.

I’m not huge on our 2017 season, but the schedule certainly doesn’t seem to be an issue to hold us back unlike previous years.Here’s the Rams’ preseason slate:

2017 Los Angeles Rams Preseason Schedule Opponent Date Time TV Opponent Date Time TV v. Dallas Cowboys Sat., Aug. 12 9pm ET/6pm PT CBS/Univision at Oakland Raiders Sat., Aug. 19 10pm ET/7pm PT CBS/Univision v. Los Angeles Chargers Sat., Aug. 26 8pm ET/5pm PT CBS (national) at Green Bay Packers Thu., Aug. 31 7pm ET/4pm PT CBS/Univision

For reference, here are the Rams offseason program dates. And here’s the league calendar up through early August. The NFL should release an updated calendar in the summer in coordination with the team training camp dates and final preseason game details. We’ll of course have that up as soon as it’s available.

Stay tuned to TST for full analysis of the schedule with game-by-game win-loss predictions coming soon.

