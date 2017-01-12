This is a re-post of our TST article from January 12, 2017, the day that the Los Angeles Rams hired Sean McVay to be their next head coach. As McVay mulls over retirement two weeks shy of turning 37, here’s what Joe McAtee wrote about the decision in 2017.

The Los Angeles Rams have hired former Washington Football Team Offensive Coordinator Sean McVay to be their next head coach:

Rams Announce Sean McVay as Head Coach pic.twitter.com/WH6jkwYAWQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017

McVay, the grandson of former San Francisco 49ers General Manager John McVay, is reportedly well respected throughout the league as an offensive innovator. In less than a decade, he has climbed the coaching ranks from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Coach in 2008 up to being named Washington’s OC in 2014 at then just 27-years old.

Now 30-years old, McVay would be the youngest head coach in NFL history turning 31 on January 24. Currently, the youngest head coach in NFL history was Lane Kiffin who was 31 when the Oakland Raiders hired him in 2007. The second-youngest? Former LA Rams Head Coach Harland Svare, the only other 31-year old to be named a head coach in the NFL.

No official word on coordinators has been reported, though there is speculation that former Denver Broncos DC and longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips would be McVay’s top choice for defensive coordinator.

As of now, Sean McVay is the 28th head coach in franchise history.

Update (8:08 PM)

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the contract is a 5 year pact. No word yet on the dollar figures though.

The #Rams signed new coach Sean McVay to a 5-year contract, source said. So… he will almost be 40 then (in just a few years) — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017

Per ESPN’s Alden Gonzales, McVay’s introductory press conference will be tomorrow at Noon PST.